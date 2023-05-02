The Klamath County Board of County Commissioners are joined by members of Klamath Lake Community Action Services to declare May as Community Action Month during the commissioners weekly business meeting Tuesday, May 2.
Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News
The Klamath County Board of County Commissioners laugh at a quip made by Commissioner Kelley Minty during a meeting Tuesday, May 2.
The Klamath County Board of County Commissioners released $80,000 more of American Rescue Plan Act grant monies to Klamath Falls Little League during their weekly business meeting Tuesday, May 2.
The Klamath Falls Little League (KFLL) Baseball Complex is in need of serious repair according to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant proposal written by Robbyn Thompson to the Klamath County commissioners.
“We have a lot of safety concerns that need to be addressed and corrected for the upcoming season to help our little athletes have a successful and safe year,” Thompson wrote in the proposal.
Seven of the 11 fields that KFLL provides for play will need work to bring them up to safety standards including repair to field fences and batter backstops. The grant proposal also mentioned building another driveway and exit to help combat traffic congestion and fire safety because currently the KFLL Baseball Complex has only one entrance and exit. KFLL also is planning to use the funds to improve the existing bleachers, concession stand and bathroom facilities.
While the board was considering the proposal, Commissioner Dave Henslee asked County Grant Manager Natalie Parker, who was presenting the motion, “Do you feel comfortable that the plan for the allocation of this money is in place? A solid budget and plan of what work will actually be accomplished?”
Unable to receive a clear answer, Henslee chose to abstain from voting on the motion stating that without an outlined and detailed plan, he felt uncomfortable voting yes. Henslee did state he is in full support of providing funding once work orders are made.
The motion to provide KFLL with ARPA funding passed with positive votes from the rest of the board.
The commissioners also opened an invitation to bid for a sidewalk project taking place along Shasta Way. The work will consist of constructing 6,100 square feet of sidewalk, removing and replacing approximately 1,400 linear feet of curb and gutter along with ADA replacements, driveway paving, asphalt patching, retaining wall construction, drainage improvements and traffic control.
“Between Madison Street and Paterson Street, on the north side of Shasta Way, there is no sidewalk,” Public Works Director Jeremy Morris told the board. “Kids walking south would be stuck and either have to cross at an unmarked intersection, or have to walk along the street until reaching a safe crossing location.”
Commissioner Derrick DeGroot thanked Public Works for their “proactive” efforts to improve walkability and safety.
The bidding packet is available on the county website at klamathcounty.org with a return due date of no later than 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.
Commissioners also read a proclamation declaring May as Community Action Month.
Joined by Dawn Neal Ruiz and Christina Zamora of Klamath and Lake Community Action Services, Commissioner Kelley Minty said KLCAS provides supportive services to more than 1,900 households made up of 3,820 individuals in Klamath County.
“Community Action has made essential contributions to individuals and families across Klamath County to restore hope and stability,” Minty said while reading the proclamation. “Community Action creates significant economic impact by bringing over $8.8 million in federal and state resources to improve stability for the entire community.”