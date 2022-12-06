The Klamath Falls Lions club will be selling See’s Candy for the Christmas Holidays as a fundraiser for its sight and hearing projects.

See’s candy will be available at Turn Thom, Point S tires next to Bi-Mart from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The club began selling candy Monday, Dec. 5.


