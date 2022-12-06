The Klamath Falls Lions club will be selling See’s Candy for the Christmas Holidays as a fundraiser for its sight and hearing projects.
See’s candy will be available at Turn Thom, Point S tires next to Bi-Mart from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. The club began selling candy Monday, Dec. 5.
According to a press release, the Klamath County Lions clubs conducted vision screening for more than 4,000 students in Klamath County this past fall.
Lions also provide glasses for students and others in need, the press release states.
Lions clubs conduct community hearing screenings and help provide hearing aids.
Additionally, the Lions collect used eyeglasses to be recycled and also provide a college scholarship to a graduating high school senior.
For more information about the Lions Club and how to donate to Lion’s projects, call 541-591-6483.
