Southern Oregon Goodwill Industries (SOGI) has announced the reopening of the Job Connection Center in Klamath Falls.
To celebrate the reopening of the center, SOGI is hosting an open house Wednesday, March 1 at 3401 Washburn Way in Klamath Falls. During the open house, refreshments will be served, raffle prizes will be won and the community is invited to meet the new job coach, Kylie.
“SOGI’s mission is to enable employment by providing opportunities for personal and professional growth,” a press release stated. “We accomplish this through the many programs and services we offer that grow the skills and work-readiness of individuals facing challenging life circumstances. These programs and services are provided free-of-charge. Through our Job Connection Centers, job seekers can gain employment quickly and engage in skill-building to support increased earning potential and career advancement.”
In the press release, SOGI Director of Workforce Development Alicia Preston is quoted as saying ,“Our Job Connection Centers are a way for people to have a safe place to relearn and not be judged for their barriers. The hope for the Klamath Falls Job Connection is that it becomes a heartbeat for the community.”
In 2022, SOGI’s GoodWorks programs, including the Job Connection Centers, helped more than 900 people across Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Siskiyou, and Klamath counties access resources to overcome barriers to employment.