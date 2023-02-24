Southern Oregon Goodwill Industries (SOGI) has announced the reopening of the Job Connection Center in Klamath Falls.

To celebrate the reopening of the center, SOGI is hosting an open house Wednesday, March 1 at 3401 Washburn Way in Klamath Falls. During the open house, refreshments will be served, raffle prizes will be won and the community is invited to meet the new job coach, Kylie.

