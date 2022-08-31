When a child is asked what they want to be when they grow up, the unconventional answer of “funeral director” usually ranks much lower than, say, firefighter or veterinarian.
But conventional was never the name of the game for Klamath local Travis Sandusky who, at the age of 13, discovered his calling while working for his uncle, pulling weeds in the cemetery.
“I admired him and how he helped the community,” Sandusky said. “So, in seventh grade, I just decided this is what I wanted to do.”
Sandusky made good of his word and worked his way up to becoming a funeral director.
His work took him to Bend. There, he received a phone call one morning from an assisted living facility, requesting assistance with the death of one of their residents.
The man had been under the care of a hospice nurse named Alice, who was present when Sandusky arrived.
“That’s how you meet a funeral director,” Alice Sandusky said. “You work in hospice.”
The daughter of the deceased man stood at the foot of the bed, watching as Travis and Alice worked together to oblige her request that her father be dressed in his blue robe.
As the pair tended to the man, his daughter exclaimed, “Stop!”
Confused and concerned, Travis and Alice froze.
Finishing her proclamation, the woman said, “You two look great together.”
“And the rest is history,” Alice said, laughing as she took the hand of her husband of 20 years.
In 2020, the duo began serving Klamath Falls when they opened the doors of their business, Cascade Cremation & Burial.
The Sanduskys had intended to provide cremation services to the area, following the closure of another local crematory.
“It’s been a really tumultuous time for this industry in Klamath Falls,” Travis said.
Due to restrictions enforced by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), operating a crematory at their building on East Main Street would not be possible.
Travis said, “The DEQ does not allow a crematory within 1,000 feet of a school, because the mercury that is in dental work — it vaporizes and enters the environment. So, the city said, ‘There’s no way.’”
Rather than start over in a new location, the couple decided to invest in an alternative option called aquamation.
Also referred to as alkaline hydrolysis, aquamation refers to a relatively new means of disposition in which the natural processes that occur postmortem are catalyzed. The Sanduskys said Cascade Cremation & Burial is currently the only facility in Oregon that provides this service.
“Alkaline hydrolysis just gets the water molecules moving faster,” Travis said. “It’s kind of like what happens when you sit in a hot tub too long.”
According to Travis, aquamation does in eight hours what natural decomposition takes years to do.
The water has been made highly alkaline by the compound potassium hydroxide flake, raising the pH to 14. Travis clarified this process is not acidic. There is no dissolving.
Aquamation was legalized in Oregon in 2009. It is an environmentally-conscientious option for the disposition of organic tissues and has been used by medical facilities such as the Mayo Clinic for many years.
“It’s 90% more energy efficient than cremation,” Travis said. “Crematories need up to 4 million BTU burners. Our equipment only uses two or three.”
Alice and Travis explained that the process is far less harmful than traditional earth burial.
After the aquamation process has finished, carbon dioxide is added to the water to lower the pH back down to standard levels. The Sanduskys said the remains become entirely organic compounds that can be safely returned to the earth.
The skeletal remains are then given to the families in the form of a fine powder in an urn, just as in cremation. Since the beginning of August, when they began offering services to the public, the couple has already served 15 families.
In addition to the environmental benefits, the couple chose aquamation as a way to give back to their community. In spite of the increased expense of the machinery itself, the couple offers their services at the same price as they would have offered cremation, which they said is far less expensive than other funeral homes.
“Providers want to up-sell aquamation due to the environmental benefits,” Travis said. “But we thought, ‘Why not just make this what we do, not try to sell it to people?’”
The desire to do what is right over what is profitable has been a continuous theme by which Travis and Alice conduct their business.
Travis recalled a class for after-death caretakers that the couple attended in Michigan.
“What we have done as the funeral business, is we just whisk the person away; and you come in, and you have no knowledge of this process, and you say, ‘I just want to remember them how they were.’”
The pair both lamented this approach fails to help people through their grief, particularly through what they referred to as the “acute loss period.” They explained this period is crucial to progress and heal, which Travis said is “where people really want to get.”
“We have gotten so far as an industry away from that, and we’ve left people not knowing what to do. So, they go to Amazon, and they buy an urn, and they think that is going to solve their problem.”
At the Cascade location, they have remodeled the structure so they can offer a place for the family to view their loved one prior to disposition.
“We encourage people to view so that their brain and heart really understand what is happening,” Alice said.
She said one of the most difficult steps in the process is when the family receives the ashes.
Instead of just handing them a box and asking for payment, Alice said they now present the ashes to the family members in a room they have set aside for privacy. There, they are given time to mourn and experience their feelings in a space where they can be alone with the remains of their loved ones.
“It’s about teaching people how to process their grief, while still respecting what they want and need,” Alice said.
Cascade Cremation & Burial is located at 1229 E. Main St. in downtown Klamath Falls. The business is currently open and offering both aquamation and burial services. For more information or to request services, call (541) 887-2919.