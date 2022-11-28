LAKEVIEW — Christmas tree permits for the Bureau of Land Management Klamath Falls Field Office can be purchased online starting now.
Permits cost $5 per tree with a limit of two trees per household. Go to forestproducts.blm.gov, select Oregon and “Klamath Falls Field Office” from the drop-down menu, and follow the prompts. A permit, stipulations and a map will be emailed to you following purchase.
Though some restrictions may apply, Christmas tree cutting is permitted on most BLM-administered lands within the Klamath Falls Field Office. Maps of cutting areas are available with permits.
“With the purchase of a permit, families can take part in the time-honored tradition of selecting and cutting their holiday tree,” said Klamath Falls Field Manager Kevin Heatley. “We recommend bringing along a hand saw, rope or twine, extra food, water, and blankets when you cut your tree. Tire chains, a shovel, and emergency supplies are also a good idea.”
Before you head out to find your perfect tree, review the details below to have the best experience.
• You must have a valid permit to cut and/or remove trees from BLM-managed public lands. Check with your local BLM field office as cutting areas, guidelines and restrictions vary. Tag prices and restrictions are different for trees cut on U.S. Forest Service land.
• No topping of trees.
• Cut below lowest live limb — Leave stumps no higher than six inches.
• Avoid damage to other trees.
• Drive only on existing roads. Don’t block traffic when you park. Comply with road closures.
• Do not trespass on or through private land.
• Stay on designated roads and respect private land. Some tree cutting areas may be inaccessible after a snowfall — early-season cutting is advisable.
• Be safe and prepared. Check road and weather conditions before heading out. Ensure you have everything you need for an outdoor venture, including warm clothes, food, water, and safety equipment. Let someone know where you’ll be going and when you plan to return. If you get stranded, call for help, and stay with your group and vehicle until help arrives.
• Please dispose of trees properly. Consider composting or using it as firewood if those are options available to you.
Keep in mind that hunting seasons can be open during these times, so wearing brighter colors may be advisable.
For more information about Christmas tree cutting on BLM lands in the Klamath Falls Field Office, call 541-883-6916.