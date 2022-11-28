LAKEVIEW — Christmas tree permits for the Bureau of Land Management Klamath Falls Field Office can be purchased online starting now.

Permits cost $5 per tree with a limit of two trees per household. Go to forestproducts.blm.gov, select Oregon and “Klamath Falls Field Office” from the drop-down menu, and follow the prompts. A permit, stipulations and a map will be emailed to you following purchase.


