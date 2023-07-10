Fourth-inning outbursts in both games helped the Klamath Falls Falcons sweep an American Legion Area 4 doubleheader from the Grants Pass Nuggets on Saturday night at Kiger Stadium.
The 14-10 and 15-1 victories by the Falcons (10-16 overall, 7-7 Area 4) completed a four-game sweep of the Nuggets.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.