Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of staff and students, Klamath Falls City Schools will be closed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, Superintendent Keith A. Brown announced Thursday night.
Klamath Falls is under an air quality advisory until Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, because of the wildfires in Oregon and California.
All athletic events in Klamath Falls will be rescheduled, including the Klamath Union High School football game against visiting Burns.
The district office will be open for business, Brown said.
