Lunch is back to being the best part of the school day within the Klamath Falls City School district.
After years with processed, pre-made frozen foods, the district decided earlier this school year there needed to be a change.
Earlier in the school year, the KFCS board approved a motion to contract Walker Quality Services, a professional food service consulting company, to oversee and prepare the district’s new breakfast and lunch program. Walker Quality Services began working for the district Monday, April 3.
Feedback the board has received from both students and parents has been “fantastic” with KFCS Superintendent Dr. Keith Brown reporting that lunch participation has seen a significant increase since the change.
“Walker Quality Services has been doing a magnificent job,” Brown told the board during it’s meeting Monday, April 10. “They are doing a totally different level of work and are transforming our schools.”
The school board also appointed three new members to its budget committee: Sarah Chase, Jaynee Coslet and Brienne Humphrey. The budget committee still has two remaining open positions and the board asks that anyone who is willing and able to serve to apply.
Klamath Union High School Associated Student Body representatives Kara Johnson and Grace Keyser told the board that KU DECA is sending 17 students to Orlando, Fla., to compete in the international DECA competition happening in May.
Keyser, a participant in DECA, said the students are excited for the upcoming competition and that to pay for students to go KU DECA organized a dinner box fundraiser that sold 235 boxes equating to more than $20,000. The dinner boxes will be distributed Friday, April 14.
Lastly, KFCS Board President Trina Perez reminded all in attendance that this week is Parent Teacher Conferences and encouraged participation.
“It’s vital that parents and guardians come out and have conversations with the teachers,” Perez said. “Kids are more successful in education with parent involvement.”
Brown also announced the district is in a hiring swing. Though no specific positions were given, interested individuals can go to the district website to apply.
