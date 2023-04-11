KFCS Board Meeting

New Klamath Falls City School budget committee members are appointed during the monthly school board meeting Monday, April 10.

 Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News

Lunch is back to being the best part of the school day within the Klamath Falls City School district.

After years with processed, pre-made frozen foods, the district decided earlier this school year there needed to be a change.

