City Schools Board

Director of Operations Daymond Monteith talks to Klamath Falls City Schools District Budget Committee during a meeting Wednesday, May 17.

 Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News

More than $78 million have been budgeted for the Klamath Falls City Schools District for the 2023-24 school year.

The district's Budget Committee gave the budget final approval during their meeting Wednesday, May 17.

