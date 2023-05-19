More than $78 million have been budgeted for the Klamath Falls City Schools District for the 2023-24 school year.
The district's Budget Committee gave the budget final approval during their meeting Wednesday, May 17.
Based on revenue forecasts which are driven by estimates of student membership and property taxes in the district, a funding forecast was created where schools and departments within the district receive funding based on an allocation matrix that considers the type of school and the number of students forecasted to be enrolled.
Seeing an increase of $254,362 from last year’s, KFCSD’s General Fund budget totals $37,886,472 which is nearly 80 percent dedicated to staff, employee benefits, retirement and other personnel-related costs. Money for the general fund is received from multiple revenue sources that include local, state and federal incomes.
Broken down by function, the district plans to spend $21,502,568 for instruction, $14,084,961 for support services, $2,000,000 for contingencies, $296,580 for other uses, and $2,363 for enterprise and community services to balance the general fund budget.
The General Fund budget makes up 48.1 percent of the All Funds budget which totals $78,786,413 earned from the general fund and grants. The All Funds budget for 2023-24 saw an increase of $2,761,116.
“Grant funds continue to be a valuable source of financial support for our school district,” Superintendent Dr. Keith Brown said. “Grant funds may be used to purchase new textbooks, upgrade technology or fund professional development for teachers. The use of grant funds can help KFCSD to improve the quality of education provided to students while maintaining financial stability. KFCS will continue to laser-like focus on student performance. Every student deserves the opportunity to succeed, and we are working hard to provide the resources and support necessary for them to do so.”
During the meeting, Director of Operations Daymond Monteith told the the budget committee how the district supports students is that students attending college courses while enrolled in a city district school the tuition is paid for by the city school district.
“For those that aren’t aware, please take advantage of this,” Monteith said. “If a student takes classes at Klamath Community College, Oregon Tech or Southern Oregon University, we cover those costs.”
Monteith also told the committee the district pays for all athletic participation fees and school supplies for elementary students.
“We don’t make our parents of students pay for much of anything. Many of our students come to us with some financial challenges, so where can we take care of those,” Monteith said.
Klamath Union Principle Tony Swan chimed in saying KU requires essentially only a locker, P.E. uniform and a parking space [if so desired] to be paid for by parents.
For the 2023-24 school year, the district will be administrating four elementary schools, a middle school, a high school, one alternative school and an online alternative school.
From the 2023-24 budget, Conger Elementary will be receiving $2,226,529; Mills Elementary $2,262,315; Pelican Elementary $1,922,531; $2,262,315; Roosevelt Elementary; $2,279,980; Ponderosa Middle School $4,022,846; Klamath Union High School $5,497,548.
