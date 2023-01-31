Klamath Falls City Schools avoid graduation drop
Graduation rates released Thursday, Jan. 26 from the Oregon Department of Education showed the Klamath Falls City Schools avoided the COVID-19 drop.
During the pandemic, the state of Oregon’s four-year cohort graduation rate went from 82.63 percent in 2020 down to 80.63 percent in 2021.
Klamath Falls City Schools, however, increased from 73.25 percent in 2020 to 73.63 percent in 2021.
“We are maintaining our current graduation rate and our goal is to improve incrementally,” KFCS Superintendent Keith A. Brown said. “We are maintaining our graduation rate over the last three years and are working to increase that to at least the state level. Our goal now is to increase it to the state average.”
Klamath Learning Center showed the most improvement from the year before, and climbed in a major way by more than doubling its graduate rate.
KLC ended with a 27.03 percent four-year cohort graduation rate in 2021, and improved to 47.19 percent after the 2022 school year.
“Our largest success during the 2020-2021 school year was KLC. They improved over 20 percent,” Brown said. “We have a great school at KLC under KLC Director, Toby Flackus. We had some students even earn their degrees after the school year, which is great because we want them to have their degree.”
Klamath Union High School’s four-year cohort graduation rate finished at 89.74 percent in 2022, which had the school sit at 91.43 percent the year before. Klamath Union has been above 90 percent since 2017.
EagleRidge High School had an 84.21 percent graduation rate this past year after its graduation rate was at 89.83 percent last year.
KFCS five-year cohort completer rate is at 81.59 percent.
“We are really focused on getting our district graduation rate up. We are focused on getting our district graduation rate up, as a whole,” Brown said. “Our goal is to get KFCS graduation rate to 95 percent. We are a district. We don’t look at ourselves as separate entities.”
