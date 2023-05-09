The Klamath Falls City School Board listened to the achievements of Klamath Union DECA program on Monday, May 8, including collecting and donating more than 3,500 pounds of pet food for a local animal shelter.
During the KFCSD board meeting, KU DECA Officers Bell Riley, Grace Keyser, Lina Standfield and Cassidy Bogatey presented to the board a list of accomplishments earned over the 2022-2023 school year.
“Two of our biggest projects were our Will Love for Food project and DECA Dinner Box,” Bogatey said. “We raised $35,000 in profit and $50,000 in total sales (through selling dinner boxes) which got all of the students participating in DECA to the international competition.”
KU DECA participated in three competitions throughout the year, traveling to Washington D.C.; Portland, for a state competition; and Orlando, Florida, for internationals.
“During state, of our 30 members that competed, 22 received awards and 11 made it into the top three which qualified them for the international competition,” Stanfield said.
Of more than 200 competitors for the International DECA Competition, five from KU made it into the top 20.
The board also heard from Klamath Early Childhood Development Center’s director, Dena Haudenshild, on the “tremendous” amount of growth the center is having.
“While the state is lower in enrollment of special education services, (KECDC) is not. In just Klamath County, our numbers are higher than they’ve ever been,” Haudenshild said.
Starting as only an office space with three small classrooms, KECDC has grown to a small-sized elementary school with seven classrooms serving more than 300 pre-kindergarten children.
Haudenshild also revealed Tater Tots Pediatric Therapy leases a room within the KECDC building and that talks have been finalized on offering a series of classes for parents.
“What we’ve found is that many parents feel alone when they have a child with a delay or disability. We want to connect our families to make sure they know that there are supports and that others are walking a similar life to them,” Haudenshild said.
May 22 is the start of the first six-week series and 15 families are projected to participate.
Tony Biggs, a student of Ponderosa Middle School, also reported to the board that Ponderosa’s PTO did a tree planting on April 29 in which 60 trees were planted at Eulalona Park.