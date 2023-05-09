KU DECA

Klamath Union’s DECA officers present the Klamath Falls City School Board with a slideshow listing their achievements this school year.

 Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News

The Klamath Falls City School Board listened to the achievements of Klamath Union DECA program on Monday, May 8, including collecting and donating more than 3,500 pounds of pet food for a local animal shelter.

During the KFCSD board meeting, KU DECA Officers Bell Riley, Grace Keyser, Lina Standfield and Cassidy Bogatey presented to the board a list of accomplishments earned over the 2022-2023 school year.

Tags