The Klamath County community had an opportunity to have its voices heard in regards to short-term rentals this week.
On Monday, Feb. 27, the Klamath Falls City Planning Commission heard public comments regarding planned changes to the Community Development Ordinance which would include Short Term Rentals (STRs) as a defined land use.
In the city-provided recording of Monday night’s meeting, Planning Manager Joe Wall explained that STRs refer to any residence rented for a period of 30 days or less. These rentals are often referred to as “vacation rentals” or “Air BnBs.”
“The closest thing we have to this in our CDO is hotels and bed and breakfasts,” Wall said.
Without defining STRs in the CDO, Wall said they are technically considered “not permissible.”
During the meeting, Development Services Director Iain Vasey stated that no actions or decisions were to be made during the meeting and would instead be made at a later date.
While explaining the tentatively proposed changes, Wall said the purpose of the changes is to create reasonable standards.
“We can expect further state regulations,” Wall added.
Wall also stated that that STRs are a “fairly controversial issue,” referring to other communities that are facing backlash and arguments against the allowance of STRs.
He explained that the allowance of STRs is facing backlash in some communities because of a lack of available, affordable housing. In other areas, including some coastal communities, numerous complaints have been coming in from residential homeowners about the revolving door of new neighbors in their single-family home communities.
Part of the proposed changes may include limitations on the number of stays a renter can provide in a specified period of time.
Ashley Mickelson, a local real estate agent, expressed her concerns about the proposed changes and their potentially limiting impact on tourism.
“Numbering those days is really going to limit tourism,” Mickelson said. “We would like some tourism dollars in Klamath Falls.”
Government Affairs Chair for the Klamath County Association of Realtors Misty Daniel also entered comments on behalf of the association during the hearing.
“Our duty as realtors is to advance and preserve the right for property to all,” Daniel said.
Daniel said the association of realtors understands that the city must implement these standards into the code in order for owners to operate STRs.
“We all want our wonderful Klamath Falls as both a nice place to live and, of course, a tourist destination. To promote both, we need to provide alternate lodging options.”