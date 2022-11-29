Earlier this year, the Klamath Falls City Council took a hit with the loss of two of its five councilors: Todd Andres and Matt Dodson. Although elections were held earlier this month to fill the two vacant seats, there is a chance only one will be filled come this January.

On Nov. 8, residents of Klamath Falls took to the polls during the general election. Although the official vote count will not be canvased until Dec. 5, the councilor-elects — both of whom, so far, have the majority of votes — are likely to be Kelsey Mueller-Wendt for Ward 5, and local attorney Stephen Hedlund for Ward 3.


