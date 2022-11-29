Earlier this year, the Klamath Falls City Council took a hit with the loss of two of its five councilors: Todd Andres and Matt Dodson. Although elections were held earlier this month to fill the two vacant seats, there is a chance only one will be filled come this January.
On Nov. 8, residents of Klamath Falls took to the polls during the general election. Although the official vote count will not be canvased until Dec. 5, the councilor-elects — both of whom, so far, have the majority of votes — are likely to be Kelsey Mueller-Wendt for Ward 5, and local attorney Stephen Hedlund for Ward 3.
Hedlund will likely win the popular vote to serve on council but his term might be very brief.
On Sept. 20, Gov. Kate Brown announced an open judiciary position with the Klamath County Circuit Court following the retirement of Judge Dan Bunch at the end of the year.
A list of the potential candidates for the position on the Oregon State Bar website lists Hedlund as an applicant.
In addition to Hedlund, another elected official is also listed among the applicants: Councilor Mika Blain. Elected in 2020, Blain has served two of the four years of her term on City Council.
With only four names on the list of possible candidates, the likelihood that one of the councilors will be unable to serve are high.
According to Section 32 of the Klamath Falls City Charter (“FILLING OF VACANCIES”), “vacant elective offices in the City shall be filled by appointment.”
City Manager Jonathan Teichert said that, should a councilor resign, the city would announce the resignation as well as request applications for appointees from which the council would select an appointee to fill the vacancy.
In order for an appointee to take office, a majority vote of three or more councilors is required, with the appointee’s term beginning immediately.
The Charter also states that the appointed official is only prescribed to serve until the following biennial election, which, in this case, would be in November 2024.
City representatives said they are aware of Hedlund’s application for the judiciary position but have not received notice of resignation as the race has not yet been decidedly called in his favor.
Teichert also said that the matter is likely to be addressed at the final City Council meeting for the year, scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the lower level of the City Hall Annex Building, located at 500 Klamath Ave.