Grant opportunities for the city’s transportation programs and projects will hopefully become available following the Klamath Falls City Council meeting Monday, March 20.
During the meeting, the City Council unanimously approved the execution of a contract with Kittelson and Associates to formulate a Transportation Safety Action Plan (TSAP).
Public Works Director Mark Willrett said, “One of the things we noticed when we were investigating the transportation-related grants is that almost all of them required the adoption of a TSAP.”
According to the agenda, the city is seeking grant funding provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (or Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal).
The dollar amount for the contract with Kittelson is not to exceed $99,992.
Road construct to improve transportation along Washburn Way also was on the council agenda, with a unanimous approval of a contract with Rocky Mountain Construction totaling $2,501,091.
City Engineer Andrew Lakey explained that phase one of the construction project had originally included the length of Washburn between South Sixth Street and Laverne Avenue. However, the estimate provided by the engineering company DOWL in February 2022 was approximately $100,000 lower than the only bidder for the project, Rocky Mountain Construction.
Lakey said the city renegotiated the contract to include the roadway between Crosby and Laverne avenues to account for the price difference. The remaining stretch of Washburn will be attended to in the next biennium budget.
The council meeting’s theme of transportation also included legislative action on behalf of bicyclists in Klamath Falls.
A resolution which authorized the city’s parks division to pursue grant funding from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department also was approved.
In a joint effort with Healthy Klamath, the city intends to use grant funds to construct a pump track north of Eulalona Park.
Pump tracks are stretches of cyclist (and other non-motorized, wheeled modes of transportation) trails which do not require riders to pedal. The installation of rollers and banked turns allow riders to generate movement by “pumping” their bodies in an up-down motion.
According to the meeting agenda, the pump track will consist of a 12,000-square-foot paved surface and will also be ADA accessible.
Councilor Kelsey Mueller-Wendt, who is also on the Healthy Klamath board, noted that visiting mountain bikers spend an average of $384 per day throughout the duration of their trip to Klamath Falls.
The City Council gave unanimously approval on behalf of the parks division’s pursuit of the grant for $566,353, which would be sufficient to cover the cost of the track.