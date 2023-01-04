At the first Klamath Falls City Council meeting of the new year Tuesday, Jan. 3, the city welcomed two new representatives to the table—Abbie McClung, Ward 4, and Kelsey Mueller-Wendt, Ward 5.
The Ward 3 seat remained empty, however, as newly elected Councilor Stephen Hedlund had to resign from his position.
In last year’s Nov. 8 election, voters in Ward 3—which spans from Mills District to residences on and above Foothills Boulevard—elected Hedlund to represent them. After the retirement of Judge Dan Bunch was announced, then-Gov. Kate Brown appointed Hedlund to fill the vacancy with Klamath County Circuit Court.
Ward 3 has been without representation since former Councilor Matt Dodson stepped down from the position last summer.
Per the Klamath Falls City Charter, the council moved to announce the continued vacancy of the representative of Ward 3 during the meeting. The motion passed unanimously.
City Recorder Nickole Barrington explained the process by which the council could fill the role of the city councilor for Ward 3.
In the past, Barrington said, vacancies on council have been filled by appointees selected from a pool of candidates who have applied for the position.
Council decided to announce the process in a press release and offer residents an application period of one month following its printed release.
Concerned about the lack of representation in the Mills District, Emily Straus entered public comment, strongly encouraging council to “expedite” the process of filling the Ward 3 seat on the council.
Strauss, a resident of the Mills District for the past five years, ran against Hedlund for the seat on City Council in last year’s election and received the second most votes of the candidates.
During her candidacy, Strauss said she walked every street within her district to get to know her fellow residents.
Later in the meeting, Councilor Phil Studenberg said he hopes Strauss will apply to be appointed as the district’s councilor.
Frank Hoblet, president of Klamath Falls little league, shared his concerns with the council during public comment as well, describing the plights stemming from an under-watered field.
“We have asked for quotes from various contractors on repairing the fence and reseeding the grass, but we need the water mainly to keep the fields up and maintained,” Hoblet said. “If not, we are going to end up losing the fields.”
The meter, which facilitates the field’s water supply, is insufficiently small, Hoblet said. He said the council has helped install a new meter for the sake of maintaining the BMX track and asked that the city do the same on behalf of their fields.
When Hoblet was done speaking, Mayor Carroll Westfall unprecedentedly asked the councilors if they had any questions for the Hoblet.
The resulting discussion revealed the project would cost an estimated total of $44,000, part of which Klamath County has agreed to cover, Hoblet said.
Another concerned citizen, Jennifer Lucas, entered public comment on behalf of the Equity Committee that was initiated and unanimously passed in a resolution by City Council in 2020.
Lucas said she has attended numerous meetings during the months that followed, using her time to remind the council about the equity committee and ask why there has been no communication nor action toward its formation.
At the conclusion of her statement, Lucas took it upon herself to ask the council if they had any questions—an offer that had never been extended by the city to those commenting on the equity committee at any previous meetings.
Mueller-Wendt asked Lucas what it was that Lucas was asking the council to do.
Lucas explained the council had formed an Equity Task Force in 2020 for the purpose of laying the groundwork for a permanent equity committee to assist the council in making this community an equitable place for all residents.
After approving the resolution submitted by the task force, the city disbanded the task force and failed to acknowledge any comment entered by the public at all of the meetings that followed.
Lucas asked the council to keep its promises now that the empty seats on the council are mostly filled.
During the meeting, the council unanimously approved an addition to the 2021-23 Biennial Budget that included funds received by the city provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. The general fund would be increased by $161,300, with $25,925 used for the purpose of “wheels up” signage downtown, and the remaining $135,375 for the purchase of 40 tasers for the Klamath Falls City Police Department.
Studenberg also made a motion to nominate and re-elect Councilor Mika Blain as the council president. Studenberg’s motion was approved unanimously.