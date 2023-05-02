The Klamath Falls City Council meeting was a packed house this week.
During the regular meeting Monday, May 1, community members turned out in an unprecedented show of support for the city’s F-15 static jet display.
Last summer, the city revealed plans to install a decommissioned F-15 jet from Kingsley Airfield in Veterans’ Memorial Park.
The project has been a highly debated issue since its announcement.
During public comment, 28 community members made their voices heard on behalf of the project with an additional 12 comments submitted in writing.
An additional seven residents spoke in opposition to the jet.
Though some of the residents in support of the jet said those who opposed it were anti-military, all 35 residents who addressed the City Council stated their family ties and first-hand experiences with military service.
Dave Potter, a retired federal lands manager and a Vietnam War-era veteran, expressed his concerns regarding the effects the issue is having on the community.
“This divisiveness is hard on our community,” Potter said.
In line with a previous pro-jet statement from Chamber of Commerce Vice President Joe Spendolini, Potter argued that a compromise needs to be made.
Spendolini spoke on behalf of an item on the City Council’s meeting agenda which aims to make such a compromise.
The action item, which received unanimous approval, asked the City Council to decide whether to allocate additional funding — $21,450 plus $2,150 for contingencies — for the purpose of asking ZCS Engineering & Architecture to redesign plans for the project at a different location in the park.
The proposed new location would place the jet display on the concrete amphitheater located on the northside of the park.
Official design plans have not yet been made public, but city documents said the jet display was to be placed on a two-acre plot near the center of the park.
The land intended for the display is owned by Klamath Wingwatchers, a local non-profit which leases the land to the city.
Documents in city meeting agendas list the pushback from residents and members of Wingwatchers over the location as the reason for relocating the project.
Though Potter agreed this new location was a fair compromise, he also presented a new potential legal concern.
Citing the 1970 National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), Potter said there are certain requirements when federal funds are used for projects, both on and off federal lands, the agencies must adhere to the NEPA process.
“I don’t think the Air Force did this,” Potter said. “I was involved in lots of NEPA, I can talk about Environmental Impact Statements.”
Potter said his last run-in with NEPA ended in a lost lawsuit which cost his agency $2 million.
“The lawyers better check it out, because if we’re going to keep fighting, all it takes is a lawyer to hang you guys up on violating NEPA,” Potter said. “And it happened to me. We got sued over failure of public information and participation.”
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, “NEPA requires federal agencies to assess the environmental effects of their proposed actions prior to making decisions.”
William Maddalena, who, for 10 of his 31 years in the U.S. Air Force, served as a critical air transport nurse, said he had a “selfish perspective” on the project.
“I have delivered around 400 young men and women who had been critically devasted back to their parents,” Maddalena said. “I would like to think that they see that as a gift. I would also like to think that my nation sees my service as a gift. And I would like to ask that the community look at this static display as a gift to the veterans of its community.”
Local head-start teacher Marissa Davidson argued that the jet display would serve as a reminder of American unity as well as an educational tool.
“[The jet display] would be an excellent resource for schools and museum that seek to teach people … about the history of our military and the role it has played in shaping our country,” Davidson said, “but even more importantly, the role it has played right here in the Klamath Basin.”
Some pro-jet residents entered statements which aimed to address some of the arguments against the project.
“From my understanding, the opposition to this project … I believe that the money should be used to help the homeless,” Jeremy Riblett said.
Riblett argued that the Treasury recommends avoiding the use of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for programs such as those in place for people experiencing homelessness.
Spending guidelines listed by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) state that local governments should “avoid creating new programs or add-ons to existing programs that require an ongoing financial commitment.”
Residents in opposition of the jet have expressed concerns for the maintenance costs of the jet installation, which the city has said will require a mandatory re-painting every five years.
Similar concerns were raised by former councilors when the jet project was presented during a meeting in April 2022.
Council also approved an action item that contracted Mead & Hunt for airport engineering, planning and design services for a five-year period. The company would tend to Federal Aviation Agency airport improvement program projects.
An action item to execute a construction services contract with Insituform Technologies, LLC for the Pacific Terrace Pipe Lining Project. The total financial impact amounts to $529,595.50 with an additional contingency allowance of $79,494.