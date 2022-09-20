Local activist Joey Gentry stood before the Klamath Falls City Council at the biweekly meeting Monday, Sept. 19 to remind councilors of their promises to establish a permanent Equity Committee.
Gentry described the process of speaking before council as being “painfully uncomfortable.”
“I’m not a skilled public speaker,” Gentry admitted. “I feel awkward and, frankly, embarrassed.”
Despite her discomfort in doing so, Gentry said she has spoken at nearly a dozen City Council meetings since the disbandment of the ETF last September.
The Equity Task Force (ETF) — which Gentry had served on — was formed in July 2020 after an incident in downtown Klamath Falls where a peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration was met with a counter-protest consisting of dozens of heavily-armed residents of the area.
City Council members worked with the ETF regularly until Dec. 7, 2020, when councilors unanimously approved the resolution that the ETF had composed. This resolution included the formation of a permanent Equity Committee for the community of Klamath Falls.
Gentry spoke with Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) regarding the dissolution of the ETF. She said the ETF on Sept. 10, 2021, received a letter from City Council thanking the group for its efforts and informing them that their work for the city was complete. Gentry said the letter was signed by all five City Council members and Mayor Carol Westfall.
Gentry told OPB she had attempted to give City Council the “benefit of the doubt” at first.
“It just doesn’t make sense to take such bold and progressive action in the formation of the task force and then pull that back,” she said.
While addressing the council this week, Gentry stated her frustration due to the lack of communication.
“You’ve not acknowledged a word I’ve said or answered one of my questions when I’ve attempted to remind you to uphold the commitment you made to this community,” Gentry said. “Your failure to acknowledge a resident, a constituent, a woman of color, who has stood before you a dozen other times — that’s embarrassing.”
She explained the purpose of the equity committee is to ensure the “city adapts equity as a guiding principle.”
The fact that an equity committee has yet to be formed, Gentry said, is an example of why the committee is needed.
Council procedures for responding to public comments are listed online alongside the City Council meeting agenda. According to these standards, comments are to be addressed at the following meeting to allow the councilors time to formulate a coherent and comprehensive response.
At the last City Council meeting Sept. 6, more than a dozen residents stated their disapproval of the city’s plan to display a decommissioned F-15 jet as a memorial in Veterans Park.
After public comments had concluded, Councilor Dan Tofell addressed the public concerns about the “plane in the park” project with the assistance of representatives from the Parks Advisory Board. Tofell said he agreed the project needed to be tabled due to a lack of public awareness.
Gentry had spoken at the previous meeting as well, regarding the equity committee. Her questions and comments have not yet been addressed.