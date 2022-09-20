Equity Committee

In this screenshot, Joey Gentry speaks from the podium at the Klamath Falls City Council meeting Monday, Sept. 19.

 City of Klamath Falls YouTube Channel

Local activist Joey Gentry stood before the Klamath Falls City Council at the biweekly meeting Monday, Sept. 19 to remind councilors of their promises to establish a permanent Equity Committee.

Gentry described the process of speaking before council as being “painfully uncomfortable.”

