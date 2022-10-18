Klamath Falls residents turned out in mass to the City Council meeting this week, demanding action be taken to address racial inequality within the city.
During public comments Monday, Oct. 17, the council heard from people concerned about racist remarks heard Saturday, Oct. 15 during the Modoc Ancestral Run.
Chloe Say recalled her experiences with fear and hate, “painting a picture” of what she and her children went through during the Ancestral Run.
Say said she could hear yelling, thinking it was laughter and excitement from the group behind her.
“You’re listening, and you can hear voices starting to escalate,” Say said. “You turn back, and you start to run towards the area it’s coming from, because your kids are back there — all of our kids are back there. You’re running and you hear shots fired.”
Say asked the City Council to do something for the safety of these and future generations.
“I will not accept this as a norm,” Say said.
Say was not alone in expressing her concerns.
Former English teacher Ed Silling — who has recently attended council meeting to object to a proposed plan for the display of an F-15 jet in Veterans Memorial Park — spoke to the council on the importance of racial equity and forming a previously council-promised Equity Committee.
“I am sick and tired of being lectured about what it takes to be a member of this community; that if we aren’t for the base, we don’t belong. We’re marginal,” Silling said. “I’m really here to talk about Joey Gentry’s initiative to establish an Equity Committee because what it really boils down to is who is marginal, who is valued in this community.”
In 2020, City Council asked community members, including Gentry, to join an Equity Task Force (ETF) for the purpose of establishing equal representation and consideration for marginalized populations.
The ETF spent the next year putting together a resolution for council which included a permanent Equity Committee, which council had instructed the task force to do.
Though the resolution was unanimously approved, a committee was never formed as council ended the task force in 2021.
Silling pleaded the importance of an equity committee, providing evidential instances of hate toward disadvantaged and marginalized groups in Klamath Falls: the repeated tearing down of the rainbow flag at the Friends Church; racial attacks on runners which occurred during the Modoc Ancestral Run; the Black Lives Matter demonstration on Sugarman’s Corner in 2020, to which some members of the community responded by showing up with guns and shouting racial slurs.
“Some guys roared past screaming the N-word at me, a privileged white guy and other white folks on the corner,” Silling recalled. “This is pure irrational hatred, deep and intense.”
At least one city resident offered a path toward a solution to the racial issues facing the city: Tribal Council Treasurer Brandi Hatcher suggested that all councils and boards should come together.
"We are all a part of this community," Hatcher said.
Alexander Zendejas also asked council to form the equity committee, mentioning the hate shown toward the LGBTQ+ community before and during the 2022 Pride event in Veterans Park.
Of the 23 comments entered, 17 were on the topic of equality, asking City Council to form the promised equity committee and the community's need for an equity committee.
Public hearing
At Monday's meeting, the City Council also held a public hearing.
The hearing was in regard to the static F-15 jet display and whether the city should grant an exemption from competitive bid requirements. If granted an exemption, project managers would be allowed to utilize the construction/manager/general contractor method of procurement.
It was noted that the jet display is a complex project with “many unique features” such as transporting the aircraft and securing it in place.
Public support and oppositional comments were stated on the matter of the bid waiver.
The supporting points included the cost savings that would likely come from hiring a contractor early on, and that approving this exemption would be recognized as a sign that council stands by its veterans.
Oppositional statements pointed out that any bids received from contractors might be inaccurate due to the possibility of a change in the memorial’s potential location, which had been discussed at the joint work session last week.
It was also argued that the project appears to have no definable cost account that is available to the public, and that the COVID-19 relief funds should be put toward aiding homeless veterans rather than this project.
Council voted unanimously to approve the project exemption from competitive bid requirements.
This approval followed the City Council hearing from constituents who were in favor of the jet display.
Seven men, most of whom stated they were veterans, said their part before City Council during the public comment period. The comments entered shared the common framework of patriotic duty, military respect and consideration for what local veterans want.
Displaying the symbols of his military involvement proudly on his vest, Jeremiah Boink pointed out that those who served in the military did so to protect American democracy.
“The people who disagree with us, I fully support their right to disagree with the static display as much as I disagree with them,” Boink said, “but that is the blessing and the gift of democracy.”
Charles Ebner offered his advice to council, recommending that the city conducts a survey amongst veterans in Klamath Falls as to whether they would approve of or oppose the jet memorial.
Ebner also suggested that the funding for the project be attained through grants rather than through funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Dr. Edwin Tuhy, local optometrist and Colonel at Kingsley Airfield, referred to the F-15 jet display as a “memorial to peace” and argued that the memorial is a sign of respect for military servants.
“I serve with over a thousand current members of Kingsley Field who you would disrespect by not serving this project,” Tuhy said. “You will disrespect me if you do not support this as you will many of the fine people in this room.”
An additional six written comments were entered by community members who attended but chose not to speak.