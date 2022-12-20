After serving 11 years on the Klamath Falls City Council, Councilor Dan Tofell is officially retiring.
The announcement was made at the final City Council meeting for the year Monday, Dec. 19.
Tofell, who is also a former Klamath Falls Police Department chief, thanked the city staff for their service during his term.
“You guys do an amazing job overall. You’ve been very helpful to me. I’ve made some great friends,” Tofell said.
The city, Tofell said, is in great shape financially and said the incoming council members will have “all the core elements” they need to be successful.
“On behalf of staff, we’ve appreciated your service to this community,” City Manager Jonathan Teichert said. “You’re going to be missed.”
The other members on council shared in this sentiment.
“I’m going to miss your expertise, and I’m going to miss your side-eyes,” Councilor Mika Blain joked.
Councilor Phill Studenberg said he has known Tofell for 40-some years and is grateful for all he has done to serve the community.
“We’ve been on opposite sides, and we’ve been on same sides,” Studenberg said. “We’ve had a lot of laughs and enjoyed each other’s company.”
More farewells were in order following the announcement that this meeting would be the last for City Streets and Equipment Manager Chuck Cox.
Mark Willrett, public works director, congratulated and thanked Cox for his 35 years of service.
“I can’t think of a better definition of a public servant that Chief Streets and Equipment Manager, Chuck Cox,” Willrett said. “It’s been a pleasure working with you.”
Both Tofell and Cox were awarded Certificates of Service & Recognition.
Canvassed votesWith farewells to familiar faces came greetings of some new names at the City Council table. The final votes were canvassed and representatives on council for Ward Districts 3, 4 and 5 were announced to Stephen Hedlund, Abbie McClung and Kelsey Mueller-Wendt, respectively.
However, the hope of finally filling all five seats at the table were short lived. At the start of the previous weekend, Gov. Kate Brown announced her decision to appoint Hedlund to Klamath County’s District Court to fill the role of Judge Dan Bunch following his retirement from judiciary office at the end of the year.
Nickole Barrington explained that, as per the City Charter, Hedlund’s seat will be filled by an appointee who will be selected by council from a list of applicants.
Barrington said this item will be included in the agenda of the first meeting of the coming new year.
One candidate, Emily Strauss, who ran against Hedlund for the Ward District 3 seat on council, was in attendance at the meeting as well.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Strauss addressed council for the first time. She explained that, five years ago, she moved to Klamath Falls after purchasing her home in the Mills district, a section of town that Strauss said is known as being destitute.
“In the process of running for office, I drove and/or walked every street in my ward,” Strauss told council. “I checked every street off on my map and talked to the people on those streets.”
Strauss said she “noticed great disparities between those up on the hill” in the “three-car garage homes” and those who lived in Mills.
If appointed to council, Strauss said she will work to lessen this disparity and help the Mills district progress toward thriving rather than merely surviving.
Veterans’ Park jet projectAspects of the ever-controversial “jet in the park” project appeared on the meeting agenda this week.
Among the Consent Agenda items was the authorization of construction manager/general contractor (CM/GC) contract with Modoc Contracting Company.
City Engineer Andrew Lakey explained that this authorization would grant the city the authority to enter a contract with the contracting company for the purpose of pre-construction services on the F-15 jet display.
Wastewater Treatment FacilityThough it was not unanimous, council also approved Phase 3B GMP (guaranteed maximum price), or “Amendment 15” of the Design-Build Contract with Slayden Constructors, Inc., the company contracted in 2017 to undertake the rehabilitation of Spring Street Wastewater Treatment Facility.
The GMP for this phase of the project is set at $15,172,069.
This specific contract amendment states that the scope of the work would include the construction of new treatment facilities as well as the “balance of the new aeration basin #2 construction.”
The meeting agenda stated that, also included in the cost would be the “electrical, mechanical and controls installation,” which requires a new electrical building, standby power generators, site improvements and upgrades of some (and demolition of other) existing facilities.
Tofell, as his “last act of defiance,” chose to abstain from the vote on this project.
Blain motioned and Studenberg gave the necessary second to authorize the the City Manager to execute the contract amendment.
Moore Park Regional Play StructureMoore Park is well on its way to receive a long-awaited ADA- (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible playground.
The city held a public hearing regarding the potential-approval of waving the competitive bid requirements for the use of the CM/GC method of contractor procurement.
Blain inquired why this method was preferable to the standard mode of competitive bidding.
“One of the benefits of having the CM/GC process is it gets the contractor on board right away while the design isn’t completely done,” Willrett explained.
The city has working schematics for the structure, Willrett continued. By providing these to the potential contractor, a company by the name of Leathers and Associates that has the necessary expertise to build a structure such as the ADA-playground, the city hopes to get the project rolling.
Council moved to approve, adopt and allow execution following the public hearing. Council also moved to introduce and approve the related resolution.
The cit has been making a “concerted effort” to attain the necessary funds to build the playground in Moore Park for the past three years.
Thanks to grant funding provided by Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, and the approval of acceptance by council, the project now has an additional $750,000 available for the purpose of building the structure.