Word of two new restaurants opening in Klamath Falls was announced at the City Council meeting Monday, April 3.
Two public hearings were held for liquor license recommendations — one for Garage Taphouse & Food Truck, owned by Stan Langdon, and the other for Tipsy Tater, owned by Makayla Byrd.
Garage Taphouse will be located on the 600 block of South Sixth Street.
A neighboring resident, Ron Isakson, spoke against the liquor license recommendation, concerned about parking availability and the restaurant’s close proximity to Eagle Ridge School.
“There is not adequate parking without using the property that I own,” Isakson said, referring to a nearby paved lot he owns. “My concern is that I will be the party responsible for putting up the signs of ‘no parking,’ ‘no trespassing,’ enforcing that, having tow trucks come in.”
City Planning Manager Joe Walsh said the business is to be located outside of the Downtown Parking District, making off-street parking a requirement for the facility.
The parking proposal for the location, Landon said, provides spaces angled off the alleyway.
City Council President Mika Blain motioned to approve the liquor license recommendation, seconded by Councilor Kelsey Mueller Wendt.
Councilors unanimously approved recommendations for both businesses during the meeting.
Liquor license recommendations were not the only topic that received some pushback from the community Monday night.
Public comments from Beverly Bauman, Dave Potter and Madeline Blake addressed “new information” regarding the F-15 static jet display that residents had not presented in previous statements.
In 2022, the City Council’s members unanimously approved allocating $300,000 of funding received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to install a decommissioned F-15 fighter jet in Veterans’ Memorial Park.
The project was presented and approved during the other matters portion of the agenda in the final minutes of a council meeting last May. Local residents have been speaking out against the project since last July.
“I became quite concerned when I saw the picture on the website showing that all of the trees on the shoreline had been cut down in front of the jet,” Bauman said. “That will dramatically change the beauty of the park.”
Bauman said she had tried to speak with someone at the city and that staff promised someone would call to answer her questions. When she did not receive a call, the concerned resident said she tried to call again a week later but again received no response.
“I am here taking your time because I could not get information in another fashion,” Bauman said.
A lack of communication from the city has been a reoccurring theme of public comments entered in recent months.
Potter, a local veteran, continued the discussion of the city’s jet project, expressing his approval of the display if it were to be relocated.
Potter’s main concern, he said, is the cost of maintenance for the jet.
“The Air Force requires repainting every five years,” Potter said. “Recently, I read that it’s $34,000 for a paint job now, so let’s say in five years, that’s $40,000. Big money.”
The “big question” in Potter’s mind, he said, is where that money will come from, stating the Parks Department doesn’t have the “money to spare.”