The City of Klamath Falls is adding some new language on behalf of people experiencing homelessness to the City Code this week.
City Attorney Michael Swanson addressed City Council during the Monday, May 15 meeting to explain the changes necessitated by state law and local circumstances.
The council held a public hearing which addressed the city’s lack of a contracted public defense attorney to represent indigent persons incarcerated for municipal infringements. Changes listed pertained to camping regulations and penalties within the city.
“Because we had a defense [attorney] under contract, under the code we were allowed to charge either crimes or just violations unto our municipal court,” Swanson said.
Swanson explained that when the previous contracted attorney relocated for new employment, the city sought contracts with other local attorneys, but none responded.
Without a public defense attorney, the city is unable to provide citizens the right to representation.
Council approved the removal of criminal charges as penalties within the city code, allowing only for violations.
A public hearing also was held regarding whether the city should adopt new language in the city code to better conform to federal and state laws pertaining to camping and resting in public spaces.
Previous wording in the city code prohibited camping on any public lands.
Council approved changes to the code to enforce time limits and allowable parameters for locations of camping sights.
The city also approved annual grant funding for nonprofits during the meeting, allocating $314,640 in total.
The maximum award per year is $50,000 with additional funds being granted at the city’s discretion for special projects. Funding is to be awarded July 1.
Klamath County Economic Development Association was granted $75,000, with an emphasis on workforce housing development accounting for the additional funds.
South Central Oregon Economic Development District also will receive a grant totaling $75,000 with a special project emphasis on a blight reduction program.
The Klamath Falls Downtown Association will be awarded $55,000 with additional funds to be focused on downtown parks programming. The downtown association also will receive an additional $21,000 through the Downtown Maintenance District for the purpose of replacing and maintaining downtown light posts and hanging potted floral displays.
Less substantial grant funding will be awarded to other organizations as well, including Klamath IDEA, Klamath Falls Farmers Market, Klamath Community College Badger Venture and Catalyze Klamath.
Under the consent agenda, the city also approved the following action items:
• Purchase of two articulating v-plows from D&D Seeds on behalf of the Streets Division in the not-to-exceed amount of $45,500
• Purchase of Kubota tractor from Pelican Tractor Company on behalf of the Parks Division in the not-to-exceed amount of $45,593
• Purchase of a Ventrac multi-use machine from Turf Star, Inc., on behalf of the Parks Division in the not-to-exceed amount of $73,372.89
• Authorization of a 4-year service contract with Barricuda Email Services in the not-to-exceed-amount of $43,429.68
• Authorization of a design services contract with Dowl, In. for the Washburn Way Pavement Preservation Project (phase II) in the not-to-exceed amount of &2,010, with authorized contingency of $7,200.