The Klamath Falls City Council meeting Monday, Oct. 3 was quick and to the point.
As is standard procedure, the meeting began with comments from the public regarding topics that were not set to be discussed during the meeting.
Former Councilor Trish Seiler was first to speak, going before council to inform them of some changes to the ecotourism proposal she had formulated as an alternative option to the council’s plan to install a retired F-15 in Veterans Memorial Park. Seiler had offered her proposal at a previous City Council meeting six weeks ago.
The primary difference Seiler announced was the removal of the accessible viewing platform in front of the memorial in the park, as she believes this issue needs to be addressed sooner rather than later.
“I feel that that is an issue that needs to be resolved fairly quickly,” Seiler urged, “before the weather changes, before Veterans’ Day on Nov. 11.”
Seiler informed the council of her intent to meet with the Parks Advisory Board on Thursday, Oct. 13 to discuss the possibility of installing a temporary, ADA-accessible platform in the park prior to the upcoming holiday.
Another familiar face entered a public comment before council at the meeting as well. Environmental and social activist Joey Gentry stood at the podium again, this time to read a letter she had received from Mayor Carol Westfall on Aug. 5, 2020, inviting her to join the city’s Equity Task Force.
“’As a member of the Equity Task Force, we will rely on you sharing your lived experiences. It is important for our community to develop and embrace a broader understanding of these perspectives, for without common ideas, there is no common action. Through your discussions you will help us define the challenges and provide solutions for realizing equity in our community. You will then lay the groundwork and scope for a permanent body of citizens to assist the council in enacting these solutions. Your work establishing consensus on these matters will help us to be more responsive to the needs of all aspects of our community.’
“And this to me, again, reaffirms, the intent, prior to day one of the formation of the Equity Task force, there was always going to be a permanent equity committee,” Gentry said. “It’s in this recruitment and invitation letter. It was in the discussion that we spent a year talking about. So I don’t understand why I’m standing here, again.”
Public comments were not addressed during the meeting.
The next agenda item was regarding a lease extension, on behalf of Kiewit Infrastructure Company, for the space they operate from in the airport terminal building.
Kiewit rented the space in August 2020 with the original lease set to expire Oct. 30 this year. However, the company’s work associated with the Air National Guard apron reconstruction project will require an additional one to two years.
Councilor Phil Studenberg motioned to authorize the extension and was seconded by Councilor Mika Blain. The “yes” vote was unanimous amongst the three councilors.
The next legislative action was to decide whether to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to award the remaining Downtown Façade Improvement applications.
Planning Manager Joe Wall addressed the council in this regard and noted that a portion of the funding was also sought for the purpose of purchasing new trash cans and decorative banners for the downtown area.
Councilors moved to approve this request for funding in the sum of $150,000 for the downtown projects.
City Council also approved the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD) request for new portable radios from Motorola.
Chief of Police Rob Dentinger said their current radios are out of date and can no longer be repaired due to discontinuation.
Councilors approved KFPD’s request with the use of a sum not-to-exceed $181,764.89.
