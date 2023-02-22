Klamath Falls City Council members faced a contentious audience this week when the city’s plan to display a jet in Veterans Memorial Park was mentioned during public comments.
The city’s American Rescue Plan Act-funded “jet in the park” project is facing further pushback after the City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Leslie Lowe, president of the nonprofit organization Wingwatchers, presented an issue regarding the static F-15 display’s location in Veterans Memorial Park.
During public comment, Lowe explained that in 2004 the city entered a 99-year lease agreement with the nonprofit for that space to be utilized for recreation. Wingwatchers purchased the two-acre plot on behalf of the city to be utilized for recreation.
From the lease, Lowe read, “’The leased use of the property is intended to improve and maintain the property for recreation access services.’ We don’t feel that putting a jet in the park is a recreational purpose.”
The lease also states the city is required to provide Wingwatchers with “preliminary plans” for any construction projects on that land.
“We have never received a copy of the plans,” Lowe said.
Furthermore, the lease includes a clause which mandates that, upon expiration or termination of the lease, the title of any improvements will be automatically granted to Wingwatchers, establishing the nonprofit as the party responsible for the maintenance and liability of the static jet display.
According to the lease, in terms of the title to improvements, upon the expiration or sooner termination, title of the improvements should automatically pass to and vest in lessor, without cost or charge to lessor.
“The majority of board members for Klamath Wingwatchers are opposed to the jet in the park,” Lowe said.
Lowe was not alone in her efforts with more than a dozen additional comments entered in protest of the display. Veterans, medical professionals, conservationists and even a member of the Parks Advisory Board, Janette Rutherford, spoke out against the plan during the meeting.
“As a member of the parks board, my feeling is that we did not get a voice in this decision,” Rutherford said. “Again, my perception … is that it was brought to us as something that there was not going to be any negotiation about. That the money had already been allocated.”
Rutherford reminded the council that that the board had unanimously agreed to submit a request to the city to reconsider the placement of the jet within the bounds of Veterans Memorial Park.
Director of Public Works Mark Willrett later confirmed that the Parks Advisory Board did submit a recommendation to City Council to rethink the location of the static jet display “within Veterans Park to allow for as much open space as possible.”
Rutherford said she voiced her concerns at the time about the use of $600,000 in COVID-19 relief funds being used for this display and recommended that it be put toward something more beneficial for veterans and the community.
Jennifer Lucas spoke to the council on the issue as well. Lucas noted that, had the city followed through with the Equity Committee the city had proposed and unanimously approved, but has since refused to acknowledge, discussions about how the ARPA funding would be spent could have led to a more community-based allocation of the money.
Comments entered by Mike Edwards expressed a poignant disappointment in the city’s lack of response to public input.
“I do hope you all sense this theme. The citizens of Klamath Falls are frustrated,” Edwards said. “We feel like decisions have been made in the dark. Would you support this if you had to ask the citizens of Klamath Falls to pay for this with a tax increase? Because that’s the money you’re using.”
Edwards expressed his own frustrations with the repetitiveness of these circumstances.
“This is ‘Groundhog Day,’” Edwards said, recalling the numerous times he and others have attended City Council meetings in protest of this and other city actions. “You are operating in a vacuum, and that is not how a government is supposed to operate.”
District Ward 3 appointment
Later on in the meeting, the City Council addressed the issue of District Ward 3 being without representation on the council since August 2022, when the City Council declared a vacancy following former Councilor Matt Dodson’s leaving.
When Dodson left, the council decided to allow the seat to remain vacant until the election Nov. 8. Stephen Hedlund, a former attorney in Klamath Falls, won the seat on the council but was then appointed by outoing-Gov. Kate Brown to a role with Klamath County Circuit Court, leaving the City Council seat once again vacant.
The City Council received applications from Jonah Hakanson, Ron Isakson, Terra Russo and Emily Strauss, each seeking to be appointed to the empty seat. Strauss was the runner-up candidate for the Ward 3 councilor seat in the Nov. 8 election.
Strauss has spoken at numerous meetings in recent months, addressing the lack of representation for half of the Ward 3 region, which is the Mills District.
Living within the boundaries of Mills, Strauss has said she is familiar with the community. During her campaign, she said she walked every street within the city district boundaries and spoke to community members.
In a previous meeting last month, Councilor Phil Studenberg encouraged Strauss to submit an application for the appointed position on City Council and acknowledged her dedication to the community she aimed to serve.
The council met for a work session earlier this month to discuss the applications they had received and to seek further information from applicants.
During Tuesday night’s meeting, the council selected Russo to the vacant seat. The seat is next up for election in 2024.
Apprenticeship center funding
During Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council heard from representatives from Klamath Community College regarding campus construction.
A structure to house the Apprenticeship and Industrial Trades Center is currently in the building process at KCC. The 30,000-square-foot building is predicted to cost a total of $11.5 million for construction and equipment.
KCC representatives asked the City Council for final-gap funding in the sum of $100,000 to aid the school in completing the project.
The off-cycle funding was awarded to KCC on behalf of the apprenticeship center.
Other actions
The council attended to several other items on its docket during the meeting as well. The council approved:
• The purchase of new downtown trash bins in an amount not to exceed $40,090;
• An amount not to exceed $91,514.75 to the City Parks Division to purchase a 2022 Ford F600 dumptruck;
• A resolution granting Klamath Falls City Police the right to exemption from the required competitive bid process for the purpose of purchasing upgraded body worn cameras, car cameras and support systems; and
• Another resolution which grants the Water and Wastewater utilities an exemption from the standard competitive bid requirements for the purchase of variable frequency drives from Allen-Bradley. It was noted that this is the only company available from which the drives can be purchased, and that delivery of said drives might take up to a year.