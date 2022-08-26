Rows of bicycles stood lined up in the shade, overlooking the asphalt track on a morning that was already hot, even before 10 a.m. On the track, children pedaled their bicycles, easing around cones, over squeaky toys, into bubbles and through a carwash-style sprinkler.
The children were of all ages. Some simply rode along on a tandem bike, learning how to keep their feet on the pedals as a volunteer managed all the steering and balancing. Some biked slowly and cautiously as a volunteer shadowed them, clutching the big black handle protruding from the back of the bike.
While some children were inside the gym next door learning the basics with specialized training wheels, some had already graduated, having worked through the selection of bikes.
Bike For Life hosted its first five-day bike camp in Klamath Falls this week, offering an inclusive opportunity for people older than 5 to learn how to ride bicycles.
The camp pairs children with specialized bicycles that are designed to match different skill levels. Participants work with volunteers who guide them through the process of pedaling, balancing and, most crucially, gaining confidence. There are tandem bikes, bikes without pedals used to teach balance and bikes with various kinds of training wheels, including some that can be pumped to various pressures in order to offer differing levels of support.
Bike For Life provides an inclusive opportunity for learners, including children with disabilities who are enabled by the camp to learn at their own pace. The program is supported by sponsors and is free for learners. Kayla Taylor, the director of clinical operations at Tater Tots Pediatric Therapy, said she hopes the program will become a regular yearly event in Klamath Falls.
“We have 15 riders this year,” she said. “We hope to be able to do more in the future.”
She said the program was unable to accommodate everyone who was interested in participating, but with more sponsors they might be able to add more sessions in later years.
Tater Tots collaborated with the Central Oregon Disability Support Network to bring Bike For Life to Klamath Falls from Redmond, where the program originated and has run for six years. Sean Corson, an adapted physical education teacher from Redmond works with Bike For Life, and is helping to adapt the program for Klamath Falls.
“This is the first summer the show has been on the road,” he said.
Corson said he’d like to tour various counties and cities in Oregon to create sustainable Bike For Life programs.
“Just here in K-Falls they’ve got trailers, they’ve got bikes, they’ve got amazing volunteers,” Corson said. “This is easily something that they can do next year independently.”
Oliver Coslet, 9, learned to ride a bicycle at the camp, and had taken to riding the adjacent dirt trail without assistance, which he called the “bike road.”
“I used to think I’d get on it, and it would immediately go like this,” he said of the bicycle, gesturing downward with his hands. “It’s kind of like how a hoverboard works. If you’re not constantly moving it’s going to lean one way.”
Oliver said he’d gained a lot more confidence, but wasn’t quite ready to take the bike to the streets.
Amy Nickell has watched kids grow as riders since Bike For Life’s Redmond inception in 2016. She said having youth volunteer for the program really helps the riding process for some of the children.
“It helps that peer-to-peer relationship,” she said. When she ran a mentor program, she would tell the young volunteers, “You’re the cool ones. I’m the fuddy duddy, so you’re going to get a lot more out of them.”
Malachai Fuller, 15, was learning to ride a bike with the assistance of his two brothers who serve as volunteers. He said that by the end of the camp, he would be able to ride a bike independently, but expressed doubts about his ability to do so during the Thursday, Aug. 25.
According to Taylor, Malachai accomplished independent riding by the end of the day.
“Our overall goal is to ensure that all people, no matter their ability level, have access to a lifetime of physical activities,” Corson said. He said that for youth, biking is one of the best ways to achieve that.