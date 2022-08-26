Rows of bicycles stood lined up in the shade, overlooking the asphalt track on a morning that was already hot, even before 10 a.m. On the track, children pedaled their bicycles, easing around cones, over squeaky toys, into bubbles and through a carwash-style sprinkler.

The children were of all ages. Some simply rode along on a tandem bike, learning how to keep their feet on the pedals as a volunteer managed all the steering and balancing. Some biked slowly and cautiously as a volunteer shadowed them, clutching the big black handle protruding from the back of the bike.

