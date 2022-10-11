Windermere Real Estate in Klamath Falls in participating in the annual Coats for Kids clothing drive by accepting clothing and monetary donations during the month of October.
“Warmth is a basic necessity that many of us take for granted, but vulnerable children in our communities don’t always have that luxury. As the weather starts to cool, now is the perfect time for our community to band together — as we have done so many years in the past — and ensure that local children have the coats they need to stay warm in the coming months,” said Devin Zupan, principal broker at Windermere Van Vleet & Associates. “We’ve participated in this campaign for nearly three decades and every year I’m inspired by the generosity of our neighbors, and I know this year will be no different.”
This October, the Klamath Falls Windermere Real Estate office is doing its part to ensure local children are kept warm this winter. Now through Monday, Oct. 31 Windermere brokers will be collecting winter necessities for children in need, and the public is invited to help by donating new or gently-used child-sized coats at a participating Windermere office.
Representatives from Windermere Real Estate offices throughout Southern Oregon will pick up the donations, take them to the cleaners and deliver them to schools every Friday through Nov. 4.
Those who want to help can drop off coat donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at any of the following Southern Oregon Windermere locations: