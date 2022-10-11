Coats for Kids

Coats donated to previous Coats for Kids campaigns sit atop a bin awaiting delivery to local schools.

 Windermere Real Estate

Windermere Real Estate in Klamath Falls in participating in the annual Coats for Kids clothing drive by accepting clothing and monetary donations during the month of October.

“Warmth is a basic necessity that many of us take for granted, but vulnerable children in our communities don’t always have that luxury. As the weather starts to cool, now is the perfect time for our community to band together — as we have done so many years in the past — and ensure that local children have the coats they need to stay warm in the coming months,” said Devin Zupan, principal broker at Windermere Van Vleet & Associates. “We’ve participated in this campaign for nearly three decades and every year I’m inspired by the generosity of our neighbors, and I know this year will be no different.”

