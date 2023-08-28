Students from the Klamath Falls City Schools participate in the Solid Ground Horse Camp this summer.
Students from Klamath Falls City Schools participate in a tennis camp this summer at Klamath Union High School.
Klamath Falls City Schools’ after-school program, 21st Century Community Learning Center, got positive news that will help the program for the next five years.
KFCS 21st CCLC Supervisor, Bill Patterson, was notified by the Oregon Department of Education the after-school program was awarded a five-year grant.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.