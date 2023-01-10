Local stakeholders and economists from throughout the state gathered at the Ross Ragland Theater on Monday morning and put some of the residents’ economic worries to rest at the Klamath County Economic Development Agency’s (KCEDA) Economic Summit.

For its second annual event, presenters shared a wealth of knowledge regarding the economic health and outlook in the Klamath Basin, as well as on the regional and national levels, with an audience of more than 120 residents.

Tags