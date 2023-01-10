Local stakeholders and economists from throughout the state gathered at the Ross Ragland Theater on Monday morning and put some of the residents’ economic worries to rest at the Klamath County Economic Development Agency’s (KCEDA) Economic Summit.
For its second annual event, presenters shared a wealth of knowledge regarding the economic health and outlook in the Klamath Basin, as well as on the regional and national levels, with an audience of more than 120 residents.
Those in attendance were also given an opportunity to ask a panel of local stakeholders questions. The panel included representatives of an array of industries, including health care, education, agriculture and real estate, to name a few.
Although national inflation rates and housing crises has been on the rise, KCEDA CEO Randy Cox reported some encouraging statistics about Klamath County’s financial forecast.
“Klamath is well positioned in regards to volatility and recession-proofing,” Cox explained in an interview with the Herald & News.
Klamath County is reported to have a lower risk of “exposure” to national recession trends while maintaining a higher level of “volatility,” meaning there is less certainty that the county will follow the state's economic predictions.
Cox credits the makeup of the local workforce for Klamath’s exceptional recession-proof ratings.
“It’s really our medical professionals,” Cox said. “We’re really strong in that area.”
“Klamath has a very solid platform in regards to diversification – from agricultural, to military, to medical,” Cox continued. “We have a really nice baseline in terms of recovery and stability.”
As for the volatility, Oregon State economist Josh Lehner’s presentation provided the statistics which proved Klamath County’s tendency to exceed expectations.
Graphs depicting expected versus actual population and personal income growth exemplified the positive side of volatility.
The Portland State forecast for the county’s overall population growth by 2025 has already been exceeded, Lehner explained, with numbers that reach almost as high as those predicted for the year 2030.
“A couple of reasons why Klamath County is doing better in this category – our total fatality rate – or “TFR” – is 1.9 compared to the state’s 1.4,” Cox said.
TFR refers to the rate of fatalities as it compares to the rate of births.
“But the other reason,” Cox said, “is the net migration driven by 20- and 30-something Oregonians and 50- and 60-something out-of-staters moving to Klamath."
Cox said that “those two drivers bode well” for the recovery of the local economy, especially the younger population which serve as “strong workforce developers."
“I think the appeal of the quality of life for those in that age group is just amazing,” Cox said. “With our outdoor living and our outdoor assets, it’s a great place to raise a family.”
Cox recalled a panelist remarking during the Q&A session that Klamath County is a place where “you can still make a difference.”
However, Lehner said this population boom does pose some threat to the affordability of housing.
The economist explained that “decades of underbuilding” contributes to homelessness. New housing starts are also down due to high mortgage rates and record-high numbers of incomplete units that are still under construction.
KCEDA has partnered with the Peoples Bank and members of the community to invest in housing affordability in Klamath County. Together, the group has established a housing fund for the purpose of constructing new homes.
Thanks to investors, new homes have been built and sold in areas including Running Y, Olene Ridge and Harbor Isles.
Andrew Stork, KCEDA’s operations and project manager, applauded the housing fund project, explaining all of the profit from sale of these homes is placed back in the fund for the sake of future construction.
“The thing that’s really cool about this fund is that it’s on going,” Stork said. “Some projects, they start, they finish. This fund is perpetuating benefit in terms of the housing market here over time.”