Spence Mountain now belongs to Klamath County.
“This was long overdue,” Commissioner Derrick Degroot declared during the weekly Klamath County Board of County Commissioners business meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Under county ownership Spence Mountain will become a public community forest that will provide recreational opportunities within the Klamath Basin.
“This is one of those things that makes a ton of sense,” Commissioner Kelley Minty said. “It’s great to have that.”
Also during the meeting, the commission unanimously chose Vernon Alvarez to fill a vacancy on the Local Public Safety Coordinating Council. Commissioner Dave Henslee said Alvarez is a “great man” and “couldn’t be more excited.” Alvarez is also the police chief of the newly formed tribal police based out of Chiloquin.
The approval of establishing a Title III advisory council was also on the agenda Tuesday. This committee will be tasked with reviewing projects for eligibility and recommending appropriate funding to the commissioners.
The commissioners also approved the purchasing of two software programs, Carasoft SmartSheet and ClearGov. Carasoft SmartSheet will have a one time fiscal impact of $10,500 and is used for creating data sets. It is the county’s plan to use it on various projects involving human resources and county corrections.
ClearGov (a finance application) had been prorated at $16,503.36. Making the move to this new software will save Klamath County $15,000 annually from the previous service that was being used. In regards to ClearGov, Henslee said he believes “this is a move in the right direction including that it will save a bit of money and is more efficient.”
Finally, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office was awarded a sum of $11,000 from the Oregon Impact Transportation Safety Division. These funds will allow officers Overtime Enforcement to better serve the community in regards to DUII, distracted driving and speeding infractions. The commission then encouraged the sheriff’s office to reach out to complainant emails for places to patrol.
