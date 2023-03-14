The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office has the potential to earn more than $77,000 next year through a lucrative new deal.
During the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, March 14, the commissioners approved a motion allowing the KCSO to enter into an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service.
Under the terms of the agreement, the sheriff’s office will be performing patrol services in and around the Fremont-Winema and Deschutes National Forests on behalf of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Sheriff’s Office also will be conducting investigations and working to eradicate any illegal marijuana grows that might be in those areas.
Funding for the service is based on hours the sheriff’s office performs. With this agreement, the KCSO has a potential to earn $77,969.14.
The sheriff’s office also funds be approved so the KCSO can replace a 2009 Ford Explore that was wrecked Nov. 11, 2022. In the request, the sheriff’s office explained they played to purchase a 2018 Ford Explorer from the Lithia Toyota of Klamath Falls for a total of $20,462.42.
While approving the request, Commissioner Dave Henslee thanked the sheriff’s office for buying local and keeping money in the Klamath Basin.
Funds used to make the purchase will come from an insurance payout of $8,333 and 12,129.42 from the Sheriff’s Office — Corrections Equipment Reserve.
Klamath County Juvenile Department Director Dan Golden addressed the commission to explain about the changes and plans for juvenile crime prevention (JCP) in Klamath County for the next biennium.
“The Oregon Department of Education inherited the responsibility of funding JCP programs from the now dissolved Commission on Children and Families,” Golden said. “It’s then the Juvenile Department’s duty to evaluate local programs and administer the funds to appropriate agencies.”
The JCP plan will fund continuing programs at Lutheran Community Services, Klamath Tribal Youth Court and Citizens for Safe Schools for their efforts on mentorships, counseling services and their prosocial pursuits.
In other commission business, Klamath County Property Manager Rick Vaughn talked to the board about coyotes that he said are plaguing the airport and living on county property.
To potentially remedy the situation, Andy Cleland, a trapper for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, has been brought in to rid the county of coyotes and to perform abatement activities.