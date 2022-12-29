Two local Klamath County Sheriff’s Office employees received statewide recognition for their service to the public and their office during 2022. On Dec. 15, Emergency Manager Brandon Fowler and Detective Sgt. Ryan Kaber were honored at the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association annual banquet.

Fowler received his award as the supervisor of the Emergency Management Program of the Year for the State of Oregon. In the accompanying citation the program was commended for being a robust division under the Sheriff’s Office benefiting each and every citizen in the county and throughout the state. Staff and services have been added which provide a significant increase in response and recovery as demonstrated during numerous wildfires throughout the past three years. The program and staff work year-round to reduce the threat of harm from natural and man-made disaster and also assist in recovery efforts. The team provided additional training to many other emergency service agencies, has responded to numerous mass casualty traffic accidents, train derailments and other emergencies throughout the county.

