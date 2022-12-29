Klamath County Sheriff’s Office employees accept statewide awards Dec. 15. In back, from left, are Sheriff Chris Kaber, Mark Belcastro and Brandon Fowler; in front, from left, are Stacey Todd and Danise Brakeman.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office employees accept statewide awards Dec. 15. In back, from left, are Sheriff Chris Kaber, Mark Belcastro and Brandon Fowler; in front, from left, are Stacey Todd and Danise Brakeman.
submitted
Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber, Detective Sgt. Ryan Kaber and Lt. Gregg Wheat accept a statewide award Dec. 15.
Two local Klamath County Sheriff’s Office employees received statewide recognition for their service to the public and their office during 2022. On Dec. 15, Emergency Manager Brandon Fowler and Detective Sgt. Ryan Kaber were honored at the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association annual banquet.
Fowler received his award as the supervisor of the Emergency Management Program of the Year for the State of Oregon. In the accompanying citation the program was commended for being a robust division under the Sheriff’s Office benefiting each and every citizen in the county and throughout the state. Staff and services have been added which provide a significant increase in response and recovery as demonstrated during numerous wildfires throughout the past three years. The program and staff work year-round to reduce the threat of harm from natural and man-made disaster and also assist in recovery efforts. The team provided additional training to many other emergency service agencies, has responded to numerous mass casualty traffic accidents, train derailments and other emergencies throughout the county.
Additionally, the Emergency Management team has provided much of the needed response and coordination for the domestic dry well program serving many residents throughout our county.
Kaber received the award as the Enforcement Council’s Supervisor of the Year for the State of Oregon. As cited in the nomination by his immediate supervisor, it was noted there had been unique challenges to providing public safety services during the past year and that Kaber voluntarily took on added responsibilities without hesitation. While not only supervising the Detective Division in major criminal and sensitive case investigations, he also assisted in the supervision of Patrol Division deputies providing service to the community, assisted in coordinating and conducting pre-employment background investigations which led to the successful hiring of seven new deputies during the past year.