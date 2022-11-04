On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Klamath Community Foundation awarded two grants to the Klamath County Sheriff's Office. Here, Gifting Committee Chair Don Boyd Sr., left, presents $2,000 to Capt. Brian Bryson and Sheriff Chris Kaber. Also pictured is board member Robert Kingzett.
On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Klamath Community Foundation awarded two grants to the Klamath County Sheriff's Office. Here, Gifting Committee Chair Don Boyd Sr., left, presents $3,258 to Emergency Manager Brandon Fowler and Sheriff Chris Kaber. Also pictured is board member Robert Kingzett.
Klamath County Sheriff's Office
The Klamath County Sheriff's Office received funds this week that will help with saving lives.
On Thursday, Nov. 3, the Klamath Community Foundation, in partnership with the MJ Murdock Charitable Trust, awarded a $2,000 grant to KCSO.
According to a press release, the money is slated to go to Klamath County Search and Rescue for "additional equipment to support the mission and the great volunteers who are deployed on an average of 85 missions per year."
Sheriff Chris Kaber and Capt. Brian Bryson accepted the grant awarded. Bryson oversees the SAR team for Klamath County.
In addition, Kaber and Emergency Manager Brandon Fowler accepted additional grant funds from the foundation.
According to the release, the second grant — in the amount of $3,258 — will go to Klamath County Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) "for upgraded communications equipment to help support emergency communications during disasters."
Fowler oversees the ARES team for Klamath County.
In the press release, Kaber said "Klamath County Sheriff’s Office oversees several diverse volunteer programs that support a variety of missions that help our community. We’re extremely thankful for the wonderful people that give their time to support our community and we thank the Klamath Community Foundation in partnership with the MJ Murdock Charitable Trust for their generous donations to these volunteer organizations.”
Klamath Community Foundation Gifting Committee Chair and Board Member Don Boyd Sr. and Board Member Robert Kingzett presented the awards.