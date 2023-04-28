Klamath County schools will be receiving updated educational materials and resources for the coming school year.
The Klamath County School District board of directors approved curriculum and textbook changes for K-12 classes during the regular meeting Thursday, April 27.
Elementary Curriculum Director Doris Ellison said the new materials for kindergarten through fifth grade classes, called myView, will cover the core English language arts (ELA) curriculum necessities.
“Everything comes with the books,” Ellison said. “There’s an online component as well, with assessments. So, it’s digital and print.”
Sixth-grade classes will receive new materials from StudySync, another educational resource program which integrates digital learning.
Together, the two new curriculum materials will cost $1.6 million for six years of kindergarten through sixth grade learning in county schools.
Recommendations for new, state-approved mathematics programs were also discussed during the meeting.
Sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade classes will adopt MidSchool Math, a program which integrates scientific processes and real-world problem-solving into the studies.
High school students also will be receiving a new math curriculum and materials from Reveal Math, a McGraw Hill educational program.
In addition to curriculum, the board also moved to accept a board member resignation from Laura Blair, representative of the Henley-Keno area. The official reason Blair resigned, as well as the exact day she resigned, were not available at the meeting.
Board Chair Jill O’Donnell announced that applications to fill the position will be made available next week on the school district website, kcsd.k12.or.us.
Applications are due by May 21. The board will interview candidates and fill the position prior to the June 15 KCSD board meeting.
Additional action items included the approval of purchase exceeding $250,000 for repair and maintenance work on the Mazama High School geothermal well.
Updated computers and software in the schools also received approval for purchase exceeding $250,000.
KCSD board of directors will be holding a budget meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at KCSD Office, 2845 Greensprings Drive.