The Klamath Basin community is invited to celebrate eight Klamath County School District staff who have been chosen for the district’s top honor this year — a Crystal Apple Award.

The district’s Crystal Apple awardees personify employees who go above and beyond for students. They will be recognized Tuesday, April 25 at KCSD’s annual Crystal Apple Awards Gala. The gala begins at 7 p.m. at the Ross Ragland Theater. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and the public is encouraged to attend. The Henley High School Advanced Chorale and the KCSD Elementary Ensemble will perform at the event.

