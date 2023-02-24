KCSD Superintendent Szymoniak

Superintendent Glen Szymoniak, shown here at the Jan. 19 Klamath County School District Board meeting, told the board this week that nurses and counselors have been hired for each school in the district.

 Molly O'Brien/Herald & News

When Klamath County School District sought out greater community engagement, the community spoke, and the district listened.

During the regular KCSD Board of Directors meeting Thursday, Feb. 23, Superintendent Glen Szymoniak shared the primary public concern was the social-emotional wellbeing of students and the availability of health services in schools.

