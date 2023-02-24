Superintendent Glen Szymoniak, shown here at the Jan. 19 Klamath County School District Board meeting, told the board this week that nurses and counselors have been hired for each school in the district.
When Klamath County School District sought out greater community engagement, the community spoke, and the district listened.
During the regular KCSD Board of Directors meeting Thursday, Feb. 23, Superintendent Glen Szymoniak shared the primary public concern was the social-emotional wellbeing of students and the availability of health services in schools.
With that in mind, the district got to work, Szymoniak said, and managed to hire enough nurses and counselors to have a fully staffed team at every school in the district.
The district has also hired two, full-time homeless liaison positions to aid children and families experiencing homelessness and a full-time administrator for the Social Emotional Learning (SEL) team.
KCSD will now also receive additional support by joining other districts in working with Southern Oregon Education Service District.
SOESD provided a Local Service Plan which resulted from a collaboration with all included districts. The LSP, Szymoniak said, defines resources that SOESD can assist with on behalf of participating districts, such as “implementing Student Success Act” funds.
Student success has been on the rise throughout the past year, with graduation rates trending upward.