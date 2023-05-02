The Klamath County School District Board of Directors is seeking applicants for its Zone 2 position, which represents the Henley and Keno elementary attendance areas.
According to a press release, Laura Blair, who was elected to the position two years ago, resigned in April. Applicants are being sought to finish out her term, which ends June 30, 2025.
As a member of the five-member Board of Directors, the new appointee would help establish policy and oversee governance of the school district in accordance with Oregon Revised Statutes, the release states. Board members are expected to attend regular meetings typically on the third Thursday of each month, serve on committees and attend special meetings as needed.
To apply, fill out the online application at tinyurl.com/HN-Board-Application and submit it by 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Applicants also can print the form and deliver, mail or email it to: Klamath County School District, c/o Stephanie Bland, 2845 Greensprings Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601; blands@kcsd.k12.or.us.
The KCSD Board of Directors plans to interview applicants and make an appointment at the June 15 regular monthly board meeting. Oregon school board members are required to file an economic interest statement with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission annually.