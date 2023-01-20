With improved staffing, upgraded facilities and innovative educational programs, Klamath County School District made great strides in 2022.
At the KCSD board meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, trustees discussed the improvements that have been made and those that are to come in 2023.
The board reported having hired and onboarded 93 new teachers as well as having expanded the mentors for teachers program.
Maintenance and upgrade projects that were completed last year included the addition of six classrooms at Shasta, resurfaced parking lot at Peterson and new flooring at five different facilities.
Board documents suggest more projects will be underway throughout the coming year.
The KCSD Career and Technical Education program has flourished after receiving the CTE Revitalization Grants in March last year. Three schools — Lost River Junior/Senior High, Henley High and Bonanza Junior/Senior High — were able to expand their programs and upgrade equipment and lab facilities.
“My vision for success of the district,” said Superintendent Glen Szymoniak, “involves developing and implementing several critical components over a period of several years that focus on student success.”
Szymoniak explained that he aligns his goals with the school district and the district community members’ goals, incorporating the input into the strategic plan for the school year.
KCSD Board Chair Jill O’Donnell commended the district for the work they’ve done in creating the 2023 strategic plan.
“It was just a great process,” O’Donnell said. “I would agree that we do need to look at those things that the community said they wanted and we’ve all been working toward.”
Funding for schools and these additional programs was an expressed concern during the meeting.
Board member Steve Lowell pointed out that neither the Republican Caucus priorities nor the Democratic Oregon Works agenda for the year ahead offered any additional funding for public schools in the state.
Lowell also serves on the Oregon School Board Association’s Legislative Policy Committee. He said funding will be a priority to discuss at the next committee meeting in April.