KCSD Superintendent Szymoniak

Superintendent Glen Szymoniak talks about his goals for the coming year at the Klamath County School District board meeting Thursday, Jan. 19.

 Molly O'Brien/Herald & News

With improved staffing, upgraded facilities and innovative educational programs, Klamath County School District made great strides in 2022.

At the KCSD board meeting Thursday, Jan. 19, trustees discussed the improvements that have been made and those that are to come in 2023.

