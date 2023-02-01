Do you know a Klamath County School District teacher or staff member who makes an extra effort to inspire and help students?
If so, consider nominating them for a Crystal Apple Award.
The Crystal Apple is given to KCSD staff who go above and beyond for students of all backgrounds and abilities. A nominee can be a teacher, a counselor or a classified employee who has been with the district for at least three years.
Community members are encouraged to submit nominations.
The Crystal Apple Gala will be April 25 at the Ross Ragland Theater.
“This is an excellent opportunity for people to recognize and thank those special educators who make a positive impact on the lives of our students,” KCSD Superintendent Glen Szymoniak said.
To be nominated, the teacher or staff member must:
• Work for the Klamath County School District for at least three years
• Inspire students of all backgrounds and abilities
• Play an active and useful role in the community as well as the school
• Be poised, articulate and possess the energy to withstand a taxing schedule
You can fill out and submit the nomination form online at tinyurl.com/HN-Crystal-Apple-Nominations or fill out the hard copy of the form from the KCSD website and submit it directly to Stephanie Bland through mail at Klamath County School District, 2845 Greensprings Drive, Klamath Falls, OR 97601 or through email at blands@kcsd.k12.or.us.