The Klamath County School District Budget Committee approved the annual budget Thursday, May 11, reporting a total budget of $159,989,415 — a $10 million increase from last year.
The district’s 2023-24 budget attributes the increase to federal funding known as Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
KCSD reported receiving $25 million in ESSER funds from 2020 to 2022. As these federal funds are a “one-time revenue” source, KCSD Superintendent Glen Szymoniak said they have been allocated to projects rather than items which require continuous upkeep, such as pay and staffing increases.
Some of the ongoing and planned projects funded by ESSER include a new gymnasium at Chiloquin High School, HVAC control upgrades and Career Technical Education (CTE) renovations at Henley Middle School.
State funding for K-12 education has not been finalized according to the budget. Estimates were made based on the expected allocation of $9.9 billion statewide, pending decisions made by the Joint Committee on Ways and Means.
The Oregon Legislature has debated funding the 2023-25 biennium allocations, having received a recommendation from the Oregon Department of Administrative Service of $9.5 billion.
The budget states that departments were instructed to budget at the same level as the previous fiscal year while accounting for minimal inflationary cost increases.
Local revenue from the permanent tax rate ($4.0519 per $1,000 earned income) has increased by 1.39%, a slightly lower increase than the 1.62% during the past fiscal year.
The Klamath County Assessor’s Office estimates property taxes to increase by 2% this year, but this percentage might decrease should the valuation of farmlands drop if there continues to be a lack of irrigatable water for agriculture.
Surplus funds listed in the general fund of the budget are said to be invested in the Oregon State Treasury’s Local Government Investment Pool. This includes any interest earned on taxes as well as dividends from the district’s insurance provider.
“Annually, the district allocates over $1 million to support sports programs at the junior high and high school levels,” the budget states.
Salary and insurance increases negotiated in 2022 account for 51.16% of the general fund expenditures, an increase of 0.16% from the previous fiscal year.
The increase is also attributed to the district’s 32 new full-time educators hired this year for the sake of decreasing class sizes.
Support services, such as student transportation, account for 39.91% of general fund expenditures, an increase of more than 1% from last year.
$250,000 from the general fund has been allocated to the construction of concession stands and a restroom building at Henley High School.
According to Szymoniak, decisions about expenditures are made to align with goals laid out within the strategic plan.
“Part of what the administration does is try to align our goals vertically through the organization,” Szymoniak said. “When we say we want to accomplish something, we make sure we align our goals and the funding to ensure we can accomplish these things.
Priorities outlined within the district’s plan and budget include reducing class sizes, making capital improvements to facilities, continuing and expanding existing programs (such as CTE) and providing adequate mental health and counseling services for students.
Created in 2020, the strategic plan defined the district’s goals for the coming years. Szymoniak said the district will need to create a new strategic plan within the next one to two years.