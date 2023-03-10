The Klamath County School District Board of Directors is proposing a funding solution to the state for the sake of all Oregon school districts.
At the regular KCSD Board of Directors meeting Thursday, March 9, Superintendent Glen Szymoniak presented a resolution which aims to consistently increase the amount of funding received by school districts each year from the Student Investment Account (SIA).
As a part of the 2019 Oregon legislature Student Success Act (SSA), a portion of corporate activity tax revenue is put toward funding the SIA as well as other educational funding accounts.
Oregon school districts can apply for the funding each biennium, with disbursements relative to the number of students within the district.
Szymoniak explained that the state uses a “49-51 disbursement model,” with 49% of funds provided in the first year of the biennium and the remaining 51% disbursed the second year.
The superintendent said the board is concerned that, when the next biennium starts, the 49% the district receives is likely to be a lesser sum than that which was received for the second year of the current biennium.
“The next 49 has to be bigger than the 51 we have now, or else we may have to lay off teachers to get back to that,” Szymoniak said.
The drafted resolution states that 80% of the SIA funds KCSD received have been put toward hiring “37.5 professional positions dedicated specifically to meet the goals of the Student Success Act.”
Allowable uses for this funding are centered around two focal points: meeting the mental and behavioral health needs of students and increasing academic achievement for students by reducing inequities for groups which have historically experienced disparities in education.
To make these improvements, districts are encouraged to use funds to hire more teachers and health professionals, reduce class sizes and provide staff training on social-emotional learning and trauma-informed practices.
KCSD board documents show that all of the district school counselors and child development specialists, three physical education teachers and more than a dozen elementary school teachers are paid using SIA funds.
The school district’s proposal in the drafted resolution urges legislators to allocate “excess revenues” from state business taxes to create an interest-bearing SIA reserve account, as well as set annual SIA growth budget targets that account for cost-of-living increases for Oregon school districts’ staff.
In an interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting last month, state economists explained that business tax revenue had exceeded their predictions by nearly $700 million. It was then announced that the taxpayers of Oregon would be receiving a larger “kicker” refund with their 2023 tax returns in the following year.
KCSD is asking for a portion of this unexpected revenue to be used to meet the defined goals.