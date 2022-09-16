Plans are in place for the 2022-23 school year in Klamath County School District (KCSD).
KCSD board members met Thursday, Sept. 15, to review progress a report and discuss upcoming projects for the county schools during the ongoing school year.
Superintendent Glen Szymoniak opened the board meeting by taking a moment to address the sexual hazing and potential assault “Falcons incident” which allegedly took place over the summer during a baseball tournament in Washington.
Szymoniak said he had sent out emails to the board members and staff about the incident, which has gained notable public attention and incited a lot of negative feedback from the community, especially on social media platforms. He said this prompted additional safety precautions to be put in place for affected students.
“The safety plan went into place for the victim before Aug. 19, that’s when football was in play, when we found out there was an issue,” Szymoniak said, “and then, the safety plans were ramped up this week after the social media blitz, and that was done for all the impacted students.”
The board moved on to the Superintendent’s Report, an agenda item which focused on completed projects throughout the county school district. A slideshow presented smiling children on the first day of school at Petersen Elementary, followed by scenes of the newly finished Chiloquin field, grandstands and all.
“Last Friday, we renamed it the 'Chiloquin Palace,'” John Rademacher joked, “at the request of a former student.”
Rademacher, who represents Chiloquin and Gilchrest schools, said the student regarded the new field as such in comparison to its previous condition.
An aerial photo of the also newly finished Mazama field was shown as well with mention of its first game Friday, Sept. 16.
The board then reviewed the scheduled assessments in place for the 2022-23 school year for the various age groups, including iReady Diagnostic Math testing and Oregon Summative Science testing, to name a few.
Szymoniak noted that the district had begun reading, math and other fields of training for teachers earlier in the summer than usual.
“We felt that it was important to get started in August because we had 95 news teachers,” Szymoniak said.
The board heard a report from the Social Emotional Learning Department (SELD), which has been assisting, in part with Klamath Basin Behavioral Health (KBBH), in the implication of school-based mental health services in the district high schools.
The report offered goals for the program, including the intention to provide staff with “professional development in the area of adult social emotional learning.”
A list of schools which will receive “School Based Mental Health Services” per an agreement with KBBH included Mazama, Henley High, Lost River, Bonanza, Junior High and Senior High. KBBH is still in the process of hiring professionals for the remaining listed schools, which are Henley Middle School, Brixner, Chiloquin Junior High and Chiloquin Senior High.
The mission statement of SELD, as it is stated in this report, is “to provide high quality social emotional education, in a safe and loving environment, that builds the foundation for healthy, long-term mental and emotional wellness.”
KCSD Chair Jill O’Donnell inquired about the district’s overall enrollment for this school year.
Szymoniak informed the board that enrollment in county schools had increased by 156 students since last year.
O’Donnell asked how the schools were doing in terms of class sizes.
“We’re doing well on class size,” Szymoniak said. “The schools are full.”
Class sizes have been kept reasonable by means of “limiting transfers” Szymoniak said. The superintendent explained that new students in the district are being placed in schools with lower classroom sizes throughout the district.
Director of Human Resources, Heather Harper, noted that kindergarten classes in the district are “pretty full,” including Peterson Elementary and Ferguson Elementary. She explained that “outlying schools” are less crowded, but the district has been holding off on utilizing the available spaces at “outlying schools” until the final enrollment numbers come in.
“We have split a couple classes,” Harper added. “We split a class at Bonanza and at Merrill.”
The board also discussed future plans for the district, including a Career and Technical Education renovation project at Henley Middle School.
Other pending projects include the intent to build new gymnasiums at two of the district high school.