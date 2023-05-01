The Klamath County School District (KCSD) Board of Directors has an empty seat at the table after accepting the resignation of Laura Blair, the Zone 2 director.
Blair’s resignation came in response to a new law which adds Oregon school boards to the list of officials required to disclose all economic interests.
Only halfway through her four-year term, Blair submitted her resignation letter to the school district April 12.
“The Oregon Ethics Commission (OEC) will be requiring that school board members complete a survey of economic interest or face fines,” the letter read. “I have made the decision that I will not be completing this as a volunteer.”
Signed into law in March 2022, House Bill 4114 amended Oregon state law to require school board members to submit annual Statement of Economic Interest reports to the OEC.
The amended law also mandates that non-compliant school board members be fined on a daily basis should they fail to file by April 15 each year, amounting to as much as $5,000.
Blair said she feels the new legislation is invasive and oversteps justifiable boundaries.
“Quite frankly, I think it’s a real governmental overreach that the Oregon Ethics Commission would think it’s appropriate to ask someone in a voluntary, unpaid position to disclose where their income comes from, what real property they own in the boundaries of the KCSD, owned businesses,” Blair said.
Prior to serving on the KCSD board of directors, Blair worked as a special educator for 32 years.
After retiring from her role as special education director in 2021, Blair ran for the KCSD Zone 2 director position.
Blair said that she could see the value of the economic interest reports in certain circumstances.
“It would be a different thing if I was working with the school district and I was receiving financial benefit from the school district,” Blair said. “But it seems pretty inappropriate to me to expect that from someone who financially gets nothing.”
Blair’s concerns are shared by school board members in other rural areas as well.
A story published in the Malheur Enterprise last week revealed that all five members of three rural community school boards — serving Arock, Jordan Valley and Juntura — resigned over the new requirements.
The Nyssa School District board also lost five of its seven representatives, the article said.
The timing couldn’t be worse, Blair said, as the June 30 deadline for school districts budgets is nearing.
School districts without enough board members to qualify a quorum will be unable to take action on items such as budget approvals, Blair said.
Malheur Education Service District Board reported plans to appoint those who resigned back to their original positions, freeing them from the requirement to file their economic disclosures.
KCSD will also be filling their vacancy by appointment, according to a news release.
The appointed official, the release said, will serve until the end of Blair’s original term — June 30, 2025.
To apply for appointment to the Zone 2 Henley-Keno director position, fill out the online application form found in the announcements on the KCSD website, kcsd.k12.or.us.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m., May 21. The form can be submitted online or via email sent to blands@kcsd.k12.or.us.
The forms can also be printed and returned to Stephanie Bland, 2845 Greensprings Drive.