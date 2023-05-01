Laura Blair

KCSD Zone 2 Director Laura Blair resigned from school board April 12, 2023.

 Courtesy photo

The Klamath County School District (KCSD) Board of Directors has an empty seat at the table after accepting the resignation of Laura Blair, the Zone 2 director.

Blair’s resignation came in response to a new law which adds Oregon school boards to the list of officials required to disclose all economic interests.

