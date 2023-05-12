On Tuesday, May 16, Klamath County will begin tallying residents' votes for the 2023 special elections.

Elected positions on this year’s ballot include city and county school boards, Klamath Community College (KCC) Board of Education, rural fire protection districts (RFPD), Klamath County Fire Districts (KCFD) and parks and recreation districts, water and sewer districts, Basin Transit Service Transportation board and Klamath 9-1-1 Emergency board.

