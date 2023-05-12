On Tuesday, May 16, Klamath County will begin tallying residents' votes for the 2023 special elections.
Elected positions on this year’s ballot include city and county school boards, Klamath Community College (KCC) Board of Education, rural fire protection districts (RFPD), Klamath County Fire Districts (KCFD) and parks and recreation districts, water and sewer districts, Basin Transit Service Transportation board and Klamath 9-1-1 Emergency board.
There is one measure on the ballot — District Measure 18-130 — in which Basin Transit Services asks to increase local annual property taxes by 29 cents per every $1,000 of owned property to improve and increase transportation services as well as reinstate discontinued transit services throughout the Klamath Basin.
The following bios are only for candidates running with opposition in this election.
KCC Board of Education
Raymond Holliday
Zone 6, 4-year term
Born and raised in Klamath Falls, Raymond Holliday represents the third generation of his family in the community.
For the past 15 years, Holliday has served on the KCC budget committee. During this time, Holliday said he has learned how the school board works and how they handle challenges.
Holliday said he is an active advocate for Career-Technical Education, programming which he has assisted in developing during his time with the KCSD budget committee.
“KCC is leading the way with its new apprenticeship center, and I feel compelled to join in and do my part in the future of CTE and Klamath County,” Holliday said.
Holliday also gained relative experience during his time working on the Klamath Promise executive team with the goal of increasing graduation rates.
Holliday has spent 40 years working in his family’s business, Holliday Jewelry, the past 18 of which he has owned and operated.
In his spare time, Holliday said he enjoys being outdoors, participating in cycling, hiking, fishing, skiing and other outdoor activities.
Helen Petersen – Incumbent
Zone 6, 4-year term
(Information from candidacy filing)
Helen Petersen is the incumbent candidate for the KCC board of education zone 6 at large position.
Petersen’s candidate filing lists her prior professional experiences includes agricultural work and quality control for local farmers and ranchers. She has also been a staff member at KCC.
Rick Harrington
Zone 7, 2-year term
Retired U.S. Airforce warfare repairman Rick Harrington has lived in Klamath Falls since 2015.
Harrington said his previous work on a California water district board of directors as well as his organizational skills will aid him in bringing meaningful, effective policies and direction to the community.
If elected, Harrington said he aims to provide quality, useful and affordable higher education for the sake of local citizens’ self-sufficiency and quality of life.
“I believe in working as a team to get the job done,” Harrington said.
Steven Morton
Zone 7, 2-year term
(Information from candidacy filing)
Steven Morton currently serves as the Director of Technology for the Klamath Falls City Schools and has worked as the System Optimization and Integration Manager at KCC. He holds a master’s degree in business administration and a Bachelor of Science.
Chantal Ramirez
Zone 7, 2-year term
After relocating to Klamath County 13 years ago, Chantal Ramirez began working as a mentor for a residential treatment program for young adults.
If elected to the Zone 7 board position for KCC, Ramirez said she would use this as an opportunity to give back to the community and “advocate for underrepresented communities in our county.”
“As a mentor, I have learned to advocate for those who can’t advocate for themselves or don’t know how to yet,” Ramirez said.
In her spare time, Ramirez enjoys hiking with her dog, Nala, and having game nights with her family.
Linda Weatherford
Zone 2, 4-year term
Linda Weatherford was born and raised in Klamath County and has resided here ever since.
With a Masters’ degree in education and training in trauma-informed care, Weatherford has been teaching for 10 years and currently works at Mills Elementary School.
Weatherford is a KCC alumnus and said the school allowed her a path to access her dreams.
“[As a] former local at-risk youth and current community advocate, mentor and parent,” Weatherford said, “my passion is to uplift the underdog and keep fluid communication ongoing in the community to build connections and understand need without assumptions.”
Kenneth Decrans – Incumbent
Zone 2, 4-year term
A resident of the Klamath Basin for the past six years, Kenneth Decrans is also a KCC alumnus who wants to continue to see the school grow and prosper.
“KCC has given me the tools to become successful in my professional life, and I would like to continue to help current and future students achieve success as well,” Decrans said.
Decrans has served on the KCC board for the past five years, with one of those years spent filling the role of student representative.
Decrans said he feels has a strong understanding of the school and hopes to help develop the current vision for its future.
In his free time, Decrans said he enjoys being outdoors and grilling and smoking dinners with his family.
KCSD Board of Directors
Steve Lowell – Incumbent
Zone 4, 4-year term
(Information from candidacy filing)
Steve Lowell has served as the zone 4 director on the KCSD school board since 2006 as well as currently serving as an Oregon School Board Association member. He also previously served on the KCSD budget committee from 1998 to 2005.
Though he is retired now, his employment history listed on his candidacy filing includes his self-run business Colliers Cleaners.
Myles Maxey
Zone 4, 4-year term
Myles Maxey is the director for Klamath County Developmental Disabilities Services.
Maxey said he moved to Klamath County just over three years ago and now works as an intellectual and developmental disabilities professional, researcher and advocate.
If elected, Maxey said he aims to be a voice of advocacy for all involved on local and state levels.
“We need to ensure that we are providing the best quality education and promoting fiscal responsibility in those decisions,” Maxey said. “I am committed to being a voice for all and being open to having hard conversations.”
Current and prior experience serving on boards listed on Maxey’s candidacy filing includes Commissioner and Chair for the Oregon Human Rights Commission for individuals experiencing intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Maxey also said he earned his doctorate in human development and family studies.
KFCS Board of Directors
Jaynee Coslet
Zone 1, 4-year term
Jaynee Coslet is a life-long resident of Klamath Falls and volunteers as an active member of the community. As one of the youngest members of the Saint Pius X Catholic Daughters of America, she said she frequently assists with a number of fundraisers and charity events in the area. Coslet said that since her son was born, she has been focusing on tending to his growth and development.
Coslet was inspired to run for city school board by her experiences while serving on Roosevelt Elementary School’s Parent-Teacher Organization — of which she is the current president. If elected, she said she will work to support the hard-working staff employed by city schools.
When she is not volunteering at her son’s school, Coslet said she enjoys working with and singing in the Klamath Chorale as both a member and as the group’s social media coordinator.
Kali Carter
Zone 1, 4-year term
Kali Carter was born and raised in Klamath County and attended both city and county schools. After graduating, she went to Oregon Tech where she studied communications.
Carter is the owner and operator of AAA Property Management which oversees rentals and real estate in Klamath and Lake Counties.
As a mother of three, Carter said she is passionate about the well-being of teachers, staff and students in local schools.
“Working with different philanthropic agencies has caused me to become more empathetic to issues currently affecting our school districts,” Carter said, “largely that of children in poverty, food insecurity and the lack of mental health supports for teachers, staff and students.”
Carter currently serves in the role of Vice President of the Roosevelt Elementary School parent-teacher organization. She is also an ambassador for Friends of the Children, a local program which provides mentorships for at-risk youth from kindergarten through graduation.
Andrea Jensen
Zone 1, 4-year term
(Information from candidacy filing)
Andrea Jensen is a retired U.S. Airforce Officer who served in Alabama, Texas, Idaho, Florida and Japan. She currently works as a local fitness instructor and yoga teacher.
Jensen did not list any prior governmental experience.
Guilen Garcia
Zone 1, 4-year term
(Information from candidacy filing)
According to candidacy filings, local preschool teacher Guilen Garcia has a bachelor’s degree in early education.
Garcia is also the vice president of the Migrant Education Program parent committee.
Andrew Biggs
Zone 2, 4-year term
(information from candidacy filing)
Andrew Biggs currently serves as a senior fellow with the American Enterprise Institution and has been a board member of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico since 2017. He began serving on the Stanford Institute for Economic Policy Research board in 2022.
Biggs’ occupational background includes serving as the principal deputy commissioner for Social Security Administration and associate director for the White House National Economic Council.
Biggs earned his doctorate in government at London School of Economics and a master’s degree in political science from Cambridge University.
Lori J. Theros – Incumbent
Zone 2, 4-year term
(information taken from candidacy filing)
Lori Theros is the incumbent for Klamath Falls City Schools zone 2. She has worked as the TANF (“Temporary Assistance for Needy Families”) program manager for the Klamath Tribes for the past 11 years.
Theros’ occupational history includes employment specialist for the Organization of the Forgotten American.
Prior governmental experience for Theros includes serving on the Oregon School Board Association since 2009 and the board’s Color Caucus since 2018.
Linda Weatherford
Zone 4, 4-year term
Linda Weatherford was born and raised in Klamath County and has resided here ever since.
With a Masters’ degree in education and training in trauma-informed care, Weatherford has been teaching for 10 years, four of which she worked at Mills Elementary School.
Weatherford said that throughout her teaching career, she has built bridges and channels of communication with underserved populations within the community.
“Schools saved me as a kid and opened my eyes to opportunity,” Weatherford said. “Working in the schools and mentoring local youth have made it apparent that our schools are no longer safe spaces for all, and I want to help bring everyone's voice to the table and support teachers in working with the diverse challenges faced in classrooms today.”
Ashley Linde
Zone 4, 4-year term
Local credit union compliance manager Ashley Linde said she is running in the hopes of helping city schools become “the choice of our community again” with a focus on educational opportunities.
A city resident for 19 years, Linde said she has open communication with many of the parents within the community.
“I have a passion for bringing people together and collaborating for solutions,” Linde said, “especially when it comes to our kids.”
Linde has previous experience, having served as president of a one of Klamath Falls city school’s PTOs.
Kathy Hewitt
Zone 4, 4-year term
Accountant and KCC Accounting Instructor (and program leader) Kathy Hewitt believes her professional experiences will be beneficial if elected to serve on KCC board of directors.
Hewitt also served on the Klamath Falls City School Board of Directors for six years.
“I want to use this previous experience and learning curve to the benefit of the community,” Hewitt said.
A resident of Klamath Basin community since 1991, Hewitt enjoys spending time with family, reading, participating in her church fellowship and considers herself a life-long learner.
Chemult RFPD
Matthew Hatfield – Incumbent
Position 2, 4-year term
(information taken from candidacy filing)
Matthew Hatfield is the incumbent candidate for Chemult RFPD position 2. He has held this office since 2012.
Hatfield is the current manager of a Pilot Travel Center and is also the president of the Cascade Water District. He served as president of the Chemult Community Action Team for 18 years.
Nancy Mort
Position 2, 4-year term
Nancy Mort is a long-time resident of Beaver Marsh and a former Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).
After completing courses through Central Oregon Community College, Mort said she worked her way up through the ranks, working as an EMT Basic, EMT Intermediate and eventually EMT Coordinator.
Mort previously served on the Chemult Rural Fire Protection District (RFPD) and has volunteered as an Emergency Medical Responder for the past 41 years in Chemult. She also served 25 years with the Klamath County Ambulance Advisory Committee.
Debra Shield
Position 3, 4-year term – Incumbent
(information taken from candidacy filing)
Debra Shield is the incumbent candidate for Chemult RFPD position 3. She has served on the board for the last four years.
Shield’s work history includes school bus driver, volunteer fire fighter, EMT and fire training management.
Shield’s previous government experience includes serving two years on the Charleston RFPD for two years.
Cari Wilson
Position 3, 4-year term
(information taken from candidacy filing)
Cari Wilson has experience as a first responder for Chemult RFPD. She is also the owner and operator of the Lantern Trailer Park and Laundromat. She has worked in food service for more than 18 years.
Marjorie J. Findley
Position 4, 4-year term
Marjorie Findley has served on the Chemult RFPD board since 2017.
During that time, Findley said she has tended to the planning and execution of various special and holiday-based events on behalf of the board, including ambulance and firemen conference dinners.
Robin and Paul Ehrhardt
Position 4, 4-year term; Position 5, 2-year unexpired term
Married couple Robin and Paul Ehrhardt are running for Chemult RFPD positions 4 and 5, respectively.
The couple said they’ve had ties to the community for the past 10 years since they became partial owners of the Beaver Marsh airport restoration project.
As of this year, Robin and Paul both serve on the Chemult RFPD budget committee, and both are intermediate-level EMTs.
Robin’s list of achievements includes 10 years serving on Triangle Lake RFPD, current EMT certification, certification as a Registered Nurse and 34 years serving as a rural EMT. She has also worked as a remote educator for nursing students at Bushnell University.
“As a newly retired person, I spend my time in civic service,” Robin said. “I want to share those skills with you and our community. I am not here to bring radical change. I know and understand the culture of small communities.”
Paul said he served as a fire department National Fire Protection Agency academy instructor as well as many years as an EMT instructor.
“If you want to see faster and improved fire protection and more available people and skills, I believe you should vote me in as a voice of your fire board,” Paul said.
Michael Findley
Position 5
Incumbent Michael Findley has served on the Chemult RFDP since 2015.
Findley has owned and operated his own trucking business for the past 40 years and volunteers as an Emergency Medical Responder.