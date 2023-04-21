Klamath County or utility companies will have work crews on projects next week.
Motorists should use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers.
Any motorist who is able to avoid the work zones, is asked to use an alternate route for their own safety and the safety of Klamath County employees and contractors.
Work is scheduled for the vicinity of Stearns Elementary School on Crest Street from Clinton to Denver and on Laverne Avenue from Crest to Altamont.
Avista Gas Company will relocating gas mains and services while Pacific Power is set to relocate power lines and services and Bobs Excavating will be doing waterline construction.
Traffic control measures will be in place for guidance.
In general, flagging stations will be set up at the end of the work zone and delays will be zero to 20 minutes for the motoring public. The county's goal is to minimize the delay to the motoring public.
There might be adjustments of work schedules due to weather or other items outside of the county’s control (breakdown of equipment, material/resource availability, etc.)
Residents are asked to not contact the county if they do not see work occurring because it could be finished already or will be rescheduled.
For more information, call the Public Works Department at 541-883-4696.