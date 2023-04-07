Klamath County or utility companies will have work crews at the following locations.
The county requests motorists use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers.
If motorists are able to avoid the work zones, they are asked to use an alternate route for your safety and the safety of Klamath County employees and our contractors.
The work is planned for the vicinity of Stearns Elementary School on Crest Street from Clinton to Denver and on Laverne Avenue from Crest to Altamont.
The Avista Gas Company plans to relocate gas mains and services while Pacific Power will relocate power lines and services and Bobs Excavating will relocate sewer services.
On Wednesday, April 12, the Klamath Falls Unity Work department will work on Greensprings Drive and Riverside Drive.
Traffic control measures will be in place for guidance. Motorists should use alternative routes if possible.
In general, flagging stations will be set up at the end of the work zone and delays will be zero to 20 minutes for the motoring public. The goal is to minimize the delay to the motoring public.
There might be adjustments of work schedules due to weather or other items outside of the county’s control (breakdown of equipment, material/resource availability, etc.) Residents are asked not to contact the county if work is not occurring because the project could be finished already or will be rescheduled.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 541-883-4696.