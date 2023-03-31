Klamath County or utility companies will have work crews on duty next week.
Motorists are asked to use caution when in work areas and to watch for flaggers.
Motorists who are able to avoid the work zones are asked to use an alternate route for their own safety and the safety of Klamath County employees and its contractors.
Utility work with intermittent lane closures will occur in the vicinity of Stearns Elementary School on Crest Street from Clinton to Denver and on Laverne Avenue from Crest to Altamont.
Avista Gas Company will be relocating gas mains and services, while Pacific Power will be relocating power lines and services, and Bobs Excavating will be relocating sewer services.
Traffic control measures will be in place for guidance.
In general, flagging stations will be set up at the end of the work zone and delays will be zero to 20 minutes for the motoring public. The department’s goal is to minimize the delay to the motoring public.
There might be adjustments of work schedules due to weather or other items outside of the county’s control (breakdown of equipment, material/resource availability, etc.) The county requests that residents do not contact the public works department if they do not see work occurring because the work could be finished already or will be rescheduled.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 541-883-4696.