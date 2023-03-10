Throughout next week, the Klamath County Public Works department has several projects planned.
The department will have work crews at the following locations. Drivers are advised to use caution when in these areas and watch for flaggers. If a driver is unable to avoid the work zones, they are advised to use an alternate route for their own safety and the safety of Klamath County employees and contractors.
Utility Work with intermittent lane closures is planned for the following locations:
• Shasta Way: Crater Lake Parkway to Patterson for fiber optic work
• Crest Street and Laverne Avenue: Clinton to Denver and Crest to Altamont for the Avista Gas Company to relocate gas mains in the vicinity of Stearns Elementary School
Traffic control measures will be in place for guidance. Motorists should use alternative routes if possible.
In general, flagging stations will be set up at the end of the work zone and delays will be 0 to 20 minutes for the motoring public. The department's goal is to minimize the delay to the motoring public.
Other minor work also is occurring through the county but the department has only listed the major items in this announcement. There might be adjustments of work schedules due to weather or other items outside of the county’s control (breakdown of equipment, material/resource availability, etc.) Motorists are asked to not contact the county if work is not seen occurring because the project could be finished already or will be rescheduled.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 541-883-4696.