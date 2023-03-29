National Nutrition Month is an annual campaign created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. During the month of March, everyone was invited to learn about making informed food choices and developing healthful eating and physical activity habits.
This year’s theme, “Fuel for the Future,” highlighted the importance of fueling our bodies at every age and eating with the environment in mind.
Local opportunities to eat with the environment in mind include the various farmer’s markets held throughout the region and the online resource through Klamath Grown at klamathgrown.org/market.
During #NationalNutritionMonth and beyond, people are encouraged to focus on the environment when meal planning. For example, you can shop locally and choose foods with minimal packaging. Get more tips to lighten your carbon foodprint at sm.eatright.org/carbonfdprint.
A good way to focus on sustainability is by starting a container or backyard garden to grow food at home. For tips on how to get started, go to sm.eatright.org/contnrgarden.
Eat with the environment in mind by getting creative with plant-based recipes and trying new foods. A few healthful vegetarian meal ideas are available at sm.eatright.org/vegmealideas.
To help save money and reduce food waste, plan your meals and snacks and make a grocery list before heading to the store. More tips for shopping healthfully on a budget can be found at sm.eatright.org/shopbudget.
Give your body the fuel it needs during every stage of life. Enjoy a variety of foods from all food groups and in various forms. Discover the benefits of fresh, frozen and canned foods at sm.eatright.org/frshcanfrzn.
Preparing food at home can be good for you and the environment. Enjoy meals with friends and family and add some variety by trying new flavors and foods from around the world with recipes available at sm.eatright.org/globalbrkfst.