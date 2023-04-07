Klamath County Public Health officials recently announced new communication plans related to prescribed burns in the region.

“We’ve toured the county asking local residents how they would like to receive information and how best to communicate with them,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little in a press release sent Friday, April 7. “With the wildfires our region has seen in recent years, the mere sight of smoke scares some people. We are working with our partners to learn of planned prescribed burns and to get the information out to the community.”

