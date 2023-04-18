A Chiloquin father is turning his grief into action.
Glenn Townsend, of Chiloquin, was told Nov. 20, 2022, that his 5-year-old daughter, Zahavah, had died in a head-on collision that evening on Highway 58.
“Never in a million years, or in my worst nightmares would I think I’d have to put my daughter to rest,” Townsend told the Herald & News in an interview this week.
Townsend said a coroner’s report he was given declared that Zahavah could have survived the car wreck had she been restrained in a proper car seat.
Through his grief, Townsend has joined with Stephanie Bedient and Tiffiny Gour, both of Klamath County, to form Forever5, a nonprofit organization in honor of Zahavah.
“We started this foundation to focus all of the emotion, heartache, grief and energy into something good,” Gour said.
According to the Forever5 Facebook page, the organization is “an up-and-coming foundation. In honor of Zahavah Townsend, who lost her life at 5 years old in a car wreck, we are dedicated to providing families in feed with free car seats.”
Forever5 is currently working on receiving 501©(3) certification as well as getting certified as Child Passenger Safety technicians to further serve the community by being able to provide hands-on assistance for parents and caregivers as well as education regarding the correct installation of a car seat.
According to Oregon law, children weighing less than 40 pounds must ride in a car seat with a five-point harness after which they must use a booster seat until the adult seat belt fits properly.
For low-income families, a proper car seat might be an unaffordable expense.
Forever5 seeks to change that by being dedicated to providing families in need with free car seats.
Started and operated predominantly through Facebook, Forever5 is led by Townsend, Bedient and Gour. They began their foundation by asking those in the community to donate gently-used car seats or to purchase one for a family in need off of the organization’s Amazon Wish List or Walmart Registry. Since its inception Thursday, April 13, Forever5 has received a total of 13 car seats (eight of which were new) that have since been distributed amongst four local families.
“Our mission is to save children and help keep them safe,” Bedient said. “We can’t stop people from driving intoxicated, but we can at least allow those they endanger to have a better chance for survival.”
Bedient said that Forever5 is willing to help everyone and that currently they have no qualifications as to who can participate in the program.
“If a family needs a car seat, we’ll get them a car seat,” she said. “One seat equals one child saved.”
For more information, email Forever5 at zavforever5@gmail.com or find the organization on Facebook at tinyurl.com/HN-Forever5.
