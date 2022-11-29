Look back at 150 years of history since the start of the Modoc War with a presentation at the Klamath County Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, brought to you by Marc Blackburn, chief of visitor services at Lava Beds National Monument, and archaeologist Christopher Combel.

This week marks 150 years since the Battle of Lost River in late November 1872, when members of the Modoc nation fought back against U.S. cavalry forces who were attempting to force the Modoc to relocate back to what was then reservation land for the Klamath people, northeast of Klamath Lake. Modoc Chief Kintpuash, also known as Captain Jack, led a band to the tribe’s homeland along the Oregon/California border, and dug into defensive positions throughout what is now Lava Beds National Monument. The Modoc and U.S. Army forces would exchange gunfire in several pitched battles until the summer of 1873, when Captain Jack and five other Modoc leaders were captured. Four of the six men, including Captain Jack, were sentenced to death; the other two were sentenced to life in prison.


